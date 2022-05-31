Ten Pacific island nations renounce China security pact

AFP, SUVA





Ten Pacific island nations yesterday rebuffed China’s push for a wide-ranging regional security pact, amid worries that the proposal was designed to pull them into Beijing’s orbit.

Talks in Fiji between Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) and leaders from the island nations failed to reach an agreement, in a high-profile diplomatic setback for Beijing.

China is offering to radically ramp up its activities in the South Pacific, directly challenging the influence of the US and its allies in the strategically vital region.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, left, and Fijian President Wiliame Katonivere greet each other at the State House in Suva yesterday. Photo: AP

The proposed pact would see Beijing train Pacific island police, become involved in cybersecurity, expand political ties, conduct sensitive marine mapping, and gain greater access to natural resources on land and in the water.

As an enticement, Beijing is offering millions of dollars in financial assistance, the prospect of a potentially lucrative free-trade agreement and access to China’s vast market of 1.4 billion people.

Behind the scenes, Pacific leaders have voiced deep misgivings about the offer.

A more soft-spoken public rebuke came after the negotiations, when leaders said they could not agree to Beijing’s proposed Common Development Vision due to a lack of regional consensus.

“As always, we put consensus first,” cohost and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said after the meeting, indicating that broad accord would be needed before signing any “new regional agreements.”

Papua New Guinea, Samoa and the Federated States of Micronesia were said to be among those concerned about the proposals, along with Taiwan-recognizing Palau, which was not invited.

“We would rather deal with our own security issues with China,” Papua New Guinea Minister of Foreign Affairs Soroi Eoe said, indicating concern about any region-wide pact.

Speaking from Suva, Wang made the face-saving announcement that the 10 countries had agreed to memorandums of understanding on China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The two sides would “continue to have ongoing and in-depth discussions and consultations to shape more consensus on cooperation,” he said, urging those worried by Beijing’s intentions not to be “too anxious and don’t be too nervous.”

The full proposal has not been made public, but was leaked ahead of yesterday’s meeting.

China has said that it would release a “position paper” highlighting the proposals to the public in the coming weeks.