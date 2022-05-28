The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) yesterday trimmed its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year to 3.91 percent, from 4.42 percent previously, as energy price hikes constrain global economic activity.
“Though unable to achieve 4 percent growth, Taiwan would outperform the world, with global growth estimated at 2.9 percent,” DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said, citing global research body IHS Markit.
Inflationary pressures proved worse than expected following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, while China’s COVID-19 lockdowns of major industrial and commercial cities last month were another blow, Chu said.
Photo: CNA
Major Taiwanese firms have opened manufacturing facilities in China to take advantage of relatively cheap labor and land costs, he said.
The US Federal Reserve and other major central banks have raised interest rates to combat inflation and thus rocked global financial markets, as seen in ongoing stock and bond price corrections, he said.
A negative wealth effect would weigh on consumer spending in Taiwan, which is already being affected by a domestic COVID-19 outbreak, Chu said.
People have stayed home to avoid getting infected, as business slumps at retailers, hospitality service providers, travel agencies and recreational facilities, the statistics agency said.
That prompted the DGBAS to slash annual growth for private consumption to 3.1 percent this year, a significant decrease of 2 percentage points from three months earlier.
The COVID-19 outbreak could remove 0.5 to 0.7 percentage points from GDP growth, Chu said.
Private investment, a main growth driver due to aggressive capacity expansions by local semiconductor firms, is forecast to advance 4.61 percent, down by 1.04 percentage points due primarily to price adjustments, the DGBAS said.
Consumer prices are expected to pick up 2.67 percent, an upward revision of 0.74 percentage points, given that Taiwan relies on imports to meet more than 90 percent of its energy needs.
Chu said that the projected inflation reading was moderate when compared with drastic increases in Europe and the US.
Soaring energy and raw material prices would likely propel the wholesale price index up by 11.22 percent, 7.76 percentage points higher than forecast in February, squeezing any room for corporate profit unless firms can pass the extra costs to clients, the DGBAS said.
Exports of goods and services are predicted to increase 5.85 percent, up by 0.32 percentage points, while imports could fall by 0.96 percentage points to 4.52 percent, the agency said, attributing the adjustments to price factors.
Demand for digital transformation and technology innovation would continue to create orders for local exporters, the agency said.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs last week said that the restrictions in China had led to “reduced production capacity,” citing problems such as logistics disruptions and shortages of raw materials.
The ministry said it expected export orders to be flat or increase in the second half of the year should the China lockdowns end in the first half and output resume as expected.
Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) chief executive Ping Cheng (鄭平) on Thursday said that although the company’s Chinese plant in Suzhou’s Wujiang District never went into lockdown, it was still “heavily impacted in April, as we couldn’t receive materials from our suppliers in Shanghai and Kunshan.”
He told reporters at a company event that production capacity was down 50 percent as a result.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
The US Department of State yesterday criticized Beijing over its misrepresentation of the US’ “one China” policy in the latest diplomatic salvo between the two countries over a bid by Taiwan to regain its observer status at the World Health Assembly, the decisionmaking body of the WHO. “The PRC [People’s Republic of China] continues to publicly misrepresent U.S. policy,” Department of State spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter. “The United States does not subscribe to the PRC’s ‘one China principle’ — we remain committed to our longstanding, bipartisan one China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, Three Joint Communiques, and
FATES LINKED: The US president said that sanctions on Russia over Ukraine must exact a ‘long-term price,’ because otherwise ‘what signal does that send to China?’ US President Joe Biden yesterday vowed that US forces would defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese attack in his strongest statement to date on the issue. Beijing is already “flirting with danger,” Biden said following talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, in which the pair agreed to monitor Chinese naval activity and joint Chinese-Russian exercises. Asked if Washington was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, he replied: “Yes.” “That’s the commitment we made,” Biden said. “We agreed with the ‘one China’ policy, we signed on to it ... but the idea that it can be
INFORMATION LEAKED: Documents from Xinjiang purportedly showed top leaders in Beijing calling for a forceful crackdown and even orders to shoot to kill Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday held a videoconference with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet as she visited Xinjiang during a mission overshadowed by fresh allegations of Uighur abuses and fears she is being used as a public relations tool. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the region as part of a years-long crackdown the US and lawmakers in other Western nations have labeled a “genocide.” China denies the allegations. Bachelet was expected to visit the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar on a six-day tour. The US
SUBTLE? While Biden said the US policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan had not changed, the group targeted China and Russia without naming them Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US yesterday warned against attempts to “change the status quo by force,” as concerns grow about whether China could invade Taiwan. The issue of Taiwan loomed over a leadership meeting in Tokyo of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) nations — the US, Japan, Australia and India — who stressed their determination to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of an increasingly assertive China, although Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the group was not targeting any one country. The four leaders said in a joint statement issued after their talks