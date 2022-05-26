The Taiwan Railway Labor Union (TRLU) and the National Train Drivers’ Union (NTDU) yesterday canceled a planned Dragon Boat Festival strike following a meeting, TRLU chairman Chen Shih-chieh (陳世杰) said.
The decision to work overtime during the Mid-Autumn Festival and Double Ten National Day depends on the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ response to union demands, Chen said.
The unions on International Workers’ Day on May 1 staged a strike to protest after saying that the ministry has not shared all of the details regarding plans to corporatize the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA).
Photo: Cheng Wei-chi, Taipei Times
“We have not yet reached a consensus on most of the opinions discussed during the meeting, but the decision not to go on strike during the Dragon Boat Festival is final,” Chen said.
The decision was due to a decline in ridership amid the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, he said, adding that were the TRLU to continue with the planned strike, it would affect the unions, the TRA and passengers.
The TRLU also said that the ministry and the Executive Yuan had agreed to the unions’ demands on safety, that the government would discuss the formulation of ancillary laws with the unions, and the government would pay the TRA’s debt, prioritize TRA assets and address workers’ rights, he said.
“We felt that a reasonable amount of goodwill should be reciprocated,” Chen said.
The unions’ demands would result in the creation of a safety committee that would include employers and employees, while the drafting of ancillary legislation must be discussed by employers and employees, he said.
In terms of workers’ rights, the new corporate entity should resolve low wages and subsidies prevalent in the TRA, and should also legalize subsidies given to TRA staff, the railway labor union said.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kuo-tsai (王國材) praised the unions’ decision and said it was a good beginning, adding that he hoped the unions and the ministry could now amicably move forward with corporatization of the TRA.
The US Department of State yesterday criticized Beijing over its misrepresentation of the US’ “one China” policy in the latest diplomatic salvo between the two countries over a bid by Taiwan to regain its observer status at the World Health Assembly, the decisionmaking body of the WHO. “The PRC [People’s Republic of China] continues to publicly misrepresent U.S. policy,” Department of State spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter. “The United States does not subscribe to the PRC’s ‘one China principle’ — we remain committed to our longstanding, bipartisan one China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, Three Joint Communiques, and
FATES LINKED: The US president said that sanctions on Russia over Ukraine must exact a ‘long-term price,’ because otherwise ‘what signal does that send to China?’ US President Joe Biden yesterday vowed that US forces would defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese attack in his strongest statement to date on the issue. Beijing is already “flirting with danger,” Biden said following talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, in which the pair agreed to monitor Chinese naval activity and joint Chinese-Russian exercises. Asked if Washington was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan, he replied: “Yes.” “That’s the commitment we made,” Biden said. “We agreed with the ‘one China’ policy, we signed on to it ... but the idea that it can be
SUBTLE? While Biden said the US policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan had not changed, the group targeted China and Russia without naming them Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US yesterday warned against attempts to “change the status quo by force,” as concerns grow about whether China could invade Taiwan. The issue of Taiwan loomed over a leadership meeting in Tokyo of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) nations — the US, Japan, Australia and India — who stressed their determination to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of an increasingly assertive China, although Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the group was not targeting any one country. The four leaders said in a joint statement issued after their talks
Nearly half of Taiwanese believe President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has not done enough to prepare the nation against Chinese aggression, the a poll released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. Asked whether the Tsai administration’s military and non-military preparations to defend Taiwan are adequate, 30.6 percent said they were “mostly inadequate” and 18.9 percent said they “very inadequate,” while 25.7 percent said they were “mostly adequate” and 7.1 percent said they were “very adequate.” Another 17.6 percent had no opinion or did not know enough to form a judgement. Still, 51 percent of respondents approved of Tsai’s national defense policy,