US President Joe Biden yesterday launched a new Indo-Pacific trade initiative in Tokyo, with 13 nations including India and Japan signing up, although questions about the pact’s effectiveness remain.
Biden formally unveiled the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) on his second day in Japan, where he is also holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before joining a regional Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit today.
“This framework is a commitment to working with our close friends and partners in the region on challenges that matter most to ensuring economic competitiveness in the 21st century,” Biden said.
Photo: AFP
Unlike traditional trade blocs, there is no plan for IPEF members to negotiate tariffs and ease market access — a tool that has become increasingly unpalatable to US voters fearful of seeing homegrown manufacturing undermined.
Instead, the program foresees integrating partners through agreed standards in four main areas: the digital economy, supply chains, clean energy infrastructure and anti-corruption measures.
The starting list of members in addition to the US is Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.
The nations touted the IPEF as a framework for what will ultimately become a tight-knit group of trading nations.
“We share a commitment to a free, open, fair, inclusive, interconnected, resilient, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the nations said in a joint statement.
“Deepening economic engagement among partners is crucial for continued growth, peace, and prosperity,” they added.
Together, the participants account for about 40 percent of global GDP and “there are other countries that could conceivably join us,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.
Taiwan has pointedly not been brought into the initial lineup — despite being an important link in supply chains for semiconductors.
Sullivan said that nevertheless the US is “looking to deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan, including on high-technology issues, including on semiconductors and supply chains.”
This would happen only “on a bilateral basis,” he said.
Biden has pushed to rapidly rebuild strategic military and trade alliances weakened under his predecessor former US president Donald Trump since taking office last year.
The IPEF is intended to offer US allies an alternative to China’s growing commercial presence across the Indo-Pacific region.
However, there is no political will in Washington for a return to a tariffs-based Asia trade deal following Trump’s 2017 withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership — a huge trading bloc that was revived in 2018 as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), without US membership.
While the CPTPP was to reduce trade barriers for members, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters that the IPEF was not designed to go down the same route.
The “framework is intentionally designed not to be a same old, same old traditional trade agreement,” she said.
Even so, Kishida said there is still an appetite for US involvement in the larger pact abandoned by Trump.
Tokyo welcomes the new framework and will “participate and cooperate,” Kishida said, but “from a strategic standpoint, Japan hopes that the United States will return to the [CP]TPP.”
China has criticized the IPEF as an attempt to create a closed club.
Sullivan rejected that, saying “it is by design and definition an open platform.”
The US faces skepticism, given the lack of incentives to go along with the IPEF’s plan for smoother integration.
Without offering increased access to the huge US market, it is unclear what enforcement mechanisms could be applied.
Raimondo said that if the new IPEF had been in place before the COVID-19 pandemic triggered mass economic shutdowns, the US would have “experienced much less disruption.”
More broadly, the US trade-boosting initiative is welcomed by businesses that “increasingly look for alternatives to China,” she said.
REACHING OUT: President Tsai expressed condolences to the deceased man’s family and wished a speedy recovery to those who were wounded in the shooting The Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA) on Monday called on the US to label organizations associated with the suspect in the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church shooting as domestic terrorists, following accusations that he was a member of a group backing unification with ties to the Chinese government. David Wenwei Chou (周文偉), 68, was arrested on Sunday and is being held in lieu of US$1 million bail at the Orange County Intake Release Center over a mass shooting at the California church that left one dead and five wounded. Local police suspect the shooting was politically motivated after they found notes in
The US Department of State yesterday criticized Beijing over its misrepresentation of the US’ “one China” policy in the latest diplomatic salvo between the two countries over a bid by Taiwan to regain its observer status at the World Health Assembly, the decisionmaking body of the WHO. “The PRC [People’s Republic of China] continues to publicly misrepresent U.S. policy,” Department of State spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter. “The United States does not subscribe to the PRC’s ‘one China principle’ — we remain committed to our longstanding, bipartisan one China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, Three Joint Communiques, and
‘TOO RESTRICTIVE’: Ending US sales of weapons that do not fall under the category of ‘asymmetric’ would hamper Taiwan’s defense against China, two business groups said Taiwan’s weapons procurement decisions are made based on its needs, and are not influenced by individual arms dealers, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said yesterday after two US business groups questioned a US official’s comment on arms sales to Taiwan. US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security Mira Resnick told the business groups via video link on Saturday that Washington would adjust the types of weapons sold to Taiwan and end “most arms sales to Taiwan that do not fall under the category of ‘asymmetric.’” The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan and the US-Taiwan Business Council on Monday
MANY VOICES: The Formosa Club, 94 Mexican lawmakers, 70 Brazilian lawmakers and others signed a letter recommending Taiwan’s inclusion to the WHO director-general A WHO official on Monday said the organization would begin discussing a motion to restore Taiwan’s observer status in six days’ time, after confirming the receipt of a request from 13 member states to deliberate the matter. Steven Solomon, the WHO principal legal officer, made the comment at a news briefing ahead of the 75th meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA), the organization’s decisionmaking body in Geneva, Switzerland. The WHA Executive Board would meet in a closed-door session on Sunday evening to advise the member states, which would then meet the next day to determine whether the motion would be entered