Taiwan and the World Health Assembly (WHA), the decisionmaking body of the WHO, need each other in the face of COVID-19 challenges, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, in response to yet another year of Taipei not receiving an invitation.
Despite the support of 71 governments, legislative bodies and parliamentary groups, Taiwan has not been invited to attend the WHA’s annual meeting, which began yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland, and runs until Saturday.
In a video recorded for Taiwanese traveling to Geneva in support of the nation’s inclusion in the WHA, Tsai said that Taiwan has contributed to global public health and advanced medical care, and should not be excluded from the annual meeting.
Photo: CNA
“Taiwan needs the WHA, and the WHA also needs Taiwan,” she said.
The integrity of global disease prevention should not be compromised because of opposition from one country, Tsai said, adding that more than 40 countries, including the US and Japan, have expressed support for Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHA.
Such support from the international community should be taken seriously, while Taiwan’s advanced medical capabilities can contribute to the health of people around the world, particularly given the spread of COVID-19, Tsai said.
A Taiwanese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) arrived in Geneva on Saturday to maintain a presence on the sidelines of the WHA and to hold meetings with other delegations outside of the event.
On Saturday night, the ministry held a “Taiwan Night” reception to campaign for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO and its annual assembly.
US Representative to the European Office of the UN Bathsheba Crocker, who attended the event, called for Taiwan’s participation in this year’s meeting.
“On the eve of #WHA75, it was great to attend tonight’s event hosted by Taiwan. The WHA can benefit from Taiwan’s world-class expertise & research capabilities & #TaiwanCanHelp the WHO live up to its commitment to ‘Health for All,’” Crocker wrote on Twitter.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Crocker on Twitter for recognizing that “Taiwan can help achieve the WHO’s ‘Health for All’ commitment.”
Thirteen of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies submitted a proposal to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at the WHA, which was expected to be addressed yesterday by the WHA’s general committee, said Steven Solomon, the WHO’s principal legal officer.
Taiwan took part in WHA meetings from 2009 to 2016, but it has been excluded since 2017 due to pressure from China.
REACHING OUT: President Tsai expressed condolences to the deceased man’s family and wished a speedy recovery to those who were wounded in the shooting The Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA) on Monday called on the US to label organizations associated with the suspect in the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church shooting as domestic terrorists, following accusations that he was a member of a group backing unification with ties to the Chinese government. David Wenwei Chou (周文偉), 68, was arrested on Sunday and is being held in lieu of US$1 million bail at the Orange County Intake Release Center over a mass shooting at the California church that left one dead and five wounded. Local police suspect the shooting was politically motivated after they found notes in
LIVING WITH COVID-19: Close contacts with a booster shot would no longer follow the ‘3+4’ policy, instead practicing ‘0+7,’ or self-disease prevention for seven days Close contacts of COVID-19 cases who have received a booster shot no longer need to isolate at home, but should practice seven days of “self-disease prevention,” effective today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that starting at 12am today, close contacts — people living in the same household — of those confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 are exempt from home isolation if they have received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Data from other countries show that people who have received a booster shot are
‘TOO RESTRICTIVE’: Ending US sales of weapons that do not fall under the category of ‘asymmetric’ would hamper Taiwan’s defense against China, two business groups said Taiwan’s weapons procurement decisions are made based on its needs, and are not influenced by individual arms dealers, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said yesterday after two US business groups questioned a US official’s comment on arms sales to Taiwan. US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security Mira Resnick told the business groups via video link on Saturday that Washington would adjust the types of weapons sold to Taiwan and end “most arms sales to Taiwan that do not fall under the category of ‘asymmetric.’” The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan and the US-Taiwan Business Council on Monday
MANY VOICES: The Formosa Club, 94 Mexican lawmakers, 70 Brazilian lawmakers and others signed a letter recommending Taiwan’s inclusion to the WHO director-general A WHO official on Monday said the organization would begin discussing a motion to restore Taiwan’s observer status in six days’ time, after confirming the receipt of a request from 13 member states to deliberate the matter. Steven Solomon, the WHO principal legal officer, made the comment at a news briefing ahead of the 75th meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA), the organization’s decisionmaking body in Geneva, Switzerland. The WHA Executive Board would meet in a closed-door session on Sunday evening to advise the member states, which would then meet the next day to determine whether the motion would be entered