Taiwan, WHA need each other: Tsai

INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT: The integrity of global disease prevention should not be compromised because of opposition from one country, President Tsai Ing-wen said

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan and the World Health Assembly (WHA), the decisionmaking body of the WHO, need each other in the face of COVID-19 challenges, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, in response to yet another year of Taipei not receiving an invitation.

Despite the support of 71 governments, legislative bodies and parliamentary groups, Taiwan has not been invited to attend the WHA’s annual meeting, which began yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland, and runs until Saturday.

In a video recorded for Taiwanese traveling to Geneva in support of the nation’s inclusion in the WHA, Tsai said that Taiwan has contributed to global public health and advanced medical care, and should not be excluded from the annual meeting.

Representatives of overseas Taiwanese associations yesterday rally in front of the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, to call for Taiwan’s participation at the World Health Assembly. Photo: CNA

“Taiwan needs the WHA, and the WHA also needs Taiwan,” she said.

The integrity of global disease prevention should not be compromised because of opposition from one country, Tsai said, adding that more than 40 countries, including the US and Japan, have expressed support for Taiwan’s bid to participate in the WHA.

Such support from the international community should be taken seriously, while Taiwan’s advanced medical capabilities can contribute to the health of people around the world, particularly given the spread of COVID-19, Tsai said.

A Taiwanese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) arrived in Geneva on Saturday to maintain a presence on the sidelines of the WHA and to hold meetings with other delegations outside of the event.

On Saturday night, the ministry held a “Taiwan Night” reception to campaign for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO and its annual assembly.

US Representative to the European Office of the UN Bathsheba Crocker, who attended the event, called for Taiwan’s participation in this year’s meeting.

“On the eve of #WHA75, it was great to attend tonight’s event hosted by Taiwan. The WHA can benefit from Taiwan’s world-class expertise & research capabilities & #TaiwanCanHelp the WHO live up to its commitment to ‘Health for All,’” Crocker wrote on Twitter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Crocker on Twitter for recognizing that “Taiwan can help achieve the WHO’s ‘Health for All’ commitment.”

Thirteen of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies submitted a proposal to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at the WHA, which was expected to be addressed yesterday by the WHA’s general committee, said Steven Solomon, the WHO’s principal legal officer.

Taiwan took part in WHA meetings from 2009 to 2016, but it has been excluded since 2017 due to pressure from China.