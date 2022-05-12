Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator yesterday stopped Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Kyiv’s military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv.
The pipeline operator said that Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub, in an area controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, would be cut from yesterday.
It said the hub handles about one-third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to western Europe.
Photo: AFP
Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about one-quarter.
The move marks the first time natural gas supply has been affected by the war, which began in February.
It might force Russia to shift flows of its gas through territory controlled by Ukraine to reach its clients in Europe.
Gazprom initially said that it could not, although preliminary flow data suggested higher rates moving through a second station in Ukrainian-controlled territory.
The operator said it was stopping the flow because of interference from “occupying forces,” including the apparent siphoning of gas.
Russia could reroute shipments through Sudzha, a main hub in a northern part of the country controlled by Ukraine, it said.
However, Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said that would be “technologically impossible” and questioned the reason given for the stoppage.
Zelenskiy on Tuesday said that the military was gradually pushing Russian troops away from Kharkiv, while Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba voiced what appeared to be increasing confidence — and expanded goals — suggesting that Ukraine could go beyond just forcing Russia back to areas it held before the invasion began 11 weeks ago.
Kuleba told the Financial Times that Kyiv initially believed victory would be the withdrawal of Russian troops to positions they occupied before the Feb. 24 invasion.
However, the focus shifted to the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas after Russian forces failed to take Kyiv early in the war.
“Now if we are strong enough on the military front, and we win the battle for Donbas, which will be crucial for the following dynamics of the war, of course the victory for us in this war will be the liberation of the rest of our territories,” Kuleba said.
Kuleba’s statement seemed to reflect political ambitions more than battlefield realities.
Russian forces have made advances in the Donbas and control more of it than they did before the war began.
However, it highlights how Ukraine has stymied a larger, better-armed Russian military, surprising many who had anticipated a much quicker end to the conflict.
DISEASE GUIDELINES: A category 4 designation would still require positive cases to quarantine, the only difference being the time frame for reporting diagnoses The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would consider downgrading COVID-19 from a category 5 notifiable communicable disease to category 4 in July, when the nation’s border controls could also be relaxed, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. COVID-19 was given the category 5 designation in January 2020, allowing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to quarantine suspected cases based on the guidelines for communicable disease prevention. Taiwan’s latest outbreak might peak at the end of this month or early next month, after which daily caseloads would fall by two-thirds, Chen said, citing outbreaks in other countries. The center would
‘BITTER EXPERIENCE’: Although the Ukraine war would alter Xi Jinping’s calculations over Taiwan, it would not change his long-term ambition to invade the nation CIA Director William Burns on Saturday said that China is closely monitoring Russia’s conflict in Ukraine and that it is affecting Chinese leaders’ calculations over Taiwan. Burns, speaking at a Financial Times event in Washington, said the Chinese government had been struck by Ukraine’s fierce resistance to Russia’s invasion and by the economic costs Russia is bearing. “I think the Chinese leadership is looking very carefully at all this — at the costs and consequences of any effort to use force to gain control over Taiwan,” Burns said. However, he cautioned that it would not shift Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) long-term goals
The administrator of two Facebook groups has been sentenced to three months in prison for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan. Hualien resident Yin Yuan-cheng (尹垣程), 37, has been managing the “Di Bar Central Force” and “Di Bar Base” Facebook groups since 2016, prosecutors said. Yin, who is Taiwanese, and his Chinese wife, Liu Hui (劉慧), have been spreading misinformation about disease prevention on the Di Bar group, they said. Other Facebook users have frequently filed complaints against Yin for targeting people who are anti-China and pro-Taiwanese independence, prosecutors said, adding that he opened more than 20 accounts under false names
TELEMEDICINE: From May 12, people who test positive using rapid test kits can report the results and have it confirmed by health professionals via the EUCARE app Starting on Thursday next week, people in home isolation who return a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test result are to be counted as confirmed cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. At present, close contacts under government-mandated home quarantine or self-initiated home isolation are required to take a more accurate, but more time-consuming polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to be confirmed as positive. However, due to overcrowding at PCR test sites, people who return a positive rapid test result from next week can report it and have it evaluated by a healthcare professional using the EUCARE (健康益友) telemedicine app. Should