The son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos commanded a massive early lead in yesterday’s presidential election, according to an unofficial tally of results that pointed to a historic landslide victory.
Nearly 40 years after his namesake father was deposed by a popular revolt and his family chased into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr was seen doubling the tally of his nearest rival.
With more than 60 percent of the nation’s precincts reporting, Marcos Jr had garnered more than 20 million votes, to liberal candidate Leni Robredo’s 9.4 million.
Photo: Reuters
In the Philippines, the winner only has to receive more votes than any other candidate.
However, if sustained, the tally — published by local media from Philippine Commission on Elections figures — would make Marcos Jr the first Philippine president since his father’s ouster to be elected with an absolute majority.
It would also signal an astonishing turnaround for the fortunes of the Marcos clan, who have come from being pariahs to occupying the presidential palace within a generation.
“This will be a historic election,” said Cleve Arguelles, an assistant lecturer in political science at De La Salle University in Manila.
“Until the last vote is counted, it’s not yet the end of everything,” Philippine Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia said.
However, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Marcos Jr’s nine rivals, vying to succeed Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in elections seen by many as a make-or-break moment for the Philippines’ fragile democracy.
The results would be a crushing blow for supporters of Robredo, the incumbent vice president who turned her campaign into a movement to defend democracy and brought almost 1 million people onto the streets in one recent rally.
Robredo, a 57-year-old lawyer and economist, had promised to clean up the dirty style of politics that has long plagued the feudal and corrupt democracy, where a handful of surnames hold sway.
Marcos Jr and running mate Sara Duterte — both offspring of authoritarian leaders — have insisted they are best qualified to “unify” the country.
From before dawn, mask-clad voters formed long lines to cast their ballots in 70,000 polling stations across the archipelago.
Polls officially closed at 7pm.
NOT FINALIZED: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said dropping isolation in June for people with a booster and a negative result is being discussed Starting next week, the mandatory home quarantine for inbound travelers is to be shortened to seven days, followed by seven days of self-health management, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that travelers on flights arriving in Taiwan after 12am on Monday would need to quarantine at home for seven days, not 10 days. People in quarantine would need to be tested for COVID-19 twice: a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the airport upon their arrival (day zero) and a rapid COVID-19 test on the day of
DISEASE GUIDELINES: A category 4 designation would still require positive cases to quarantine, the only difference being the time frame for reporting diagnoses The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would consider downgrading COVID-19 from a category 5 notifiable communicable disease to category 4 in July, when the nation’s border controls could also be relaxed, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. COVID-19 was given the category 5 designation in January 2020, allowing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to quarantine suspected cases based on the guidelines for communicable disease prevention. Taiwan’s latest outbreak might peak at the end of this month or early next month, after which daily caseloads would fall by two-thirds, Chen said, citing outbreaks in other countries. The center would
‘BITTER EXPERIENCE’: Although the Ukraine war would alter Xi Jinping’s calculations over Taiwan, it would not change his long-term ambition to invade the nation CIA Director William Burns on Saturday said that China is closely monitoring Russia’s conflict in Ukraine and that it is affecting Chinese leaders’ calculations over Taiwan. Burns, speaking at a Financial Times event in Washington, said the Chinese government had been struck by Ukraine’s fierce resistance to Russia’s invasion and by the economic costs Russia is bearing. “I think the Chinese leadership is looking very carefully at all this — at the costs and consequences of any effort to use force to gain control over Taiwan,” Burns said. However, he cautioned that it would not shift Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) long-term goals
TELEMEDICINE: From May 12, people who test positive using rapid test kits can report the results and have it confirmed by health professionals via the EUCARE app Starting on Thursday next week, people in home isolation who return a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test result are to be counted as confirmed cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. At present, close contacts under government-mandated home quarantine or self-initiated home isolation are required to take a more accurate, but more time-consuming polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to be confirmed as positive. However, due to overcrowding at PCR test sites, people who return a positive rapid test result from next week can report it and have it evaluated by a healthcare professional using the EUCARE (健康益友) telemedicine app. Should