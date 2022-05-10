HK enters authoritarian rule with Lee: forum

TENUOUS RELATIONS: Under John Lee, a ‘China hardliner,’ Taiwan would need to rely more on non-governmental organizations for exchanges, a researcher said

With the election of John Lee (李家超) as Hong Kong’s chief executive, the territory has entered a period of authoritarian rule, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official said yesterday.

With the “China hardliner” set to take over on July 1, Hong Kong has become “more like Macau,” and is to become just like mainland China, DPP China Affairs Department director Wu Jun-zhi (吳峻鋕) told a conference organized by the Friends of Hong Kong and Macau Association in Taipei.

Wu quoted Lee as saying that his appointment as chief executive was necessary due to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s (林鄭月娥) failure to enact an extradition law and curb the spread of COVID-19.

“State media in China are hailing the changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system and its crackdown on protests as an achievement of [Chinese President] Xi Jinping (習近平),” Wu said.

“Headlines are saying that Hong Kong is now ‘governed by patriots,’ and celebrating the territory’s transition from ‘chaos to governance,’” Wu said.

With Hong Kong’s government firmly under the control of Beijing, Taiwan’s relationship with the territory would face challenges, he said.

Hong Kong has no tolerance for pro-democracy voices such as Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and former media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英), he said, adding that they were considered by Beijing to be “under the influence of foreign forces.”

The Mainland Affairs Council has said that Taiwan-Hong Kong relations would continue to be based on the principle of reciprocity, and would focus on the interests of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, while fostering exchanges in various fields.

Wu said that under Lee, Hong Kong would prioritize adherence to Xi’s concept of a “rejuvenation of the Chinese people,” and that the territory’s economy would be integrated into that of neighboring Guangdong Province.

Lee commanding 99.16 percent of the vote is demonstrative of the authoritarian environment in Hong Kong, and the election was “seen by some as humiliating” for the territory, National Taiwan Normal University political science professor Fan Shih-ping (范世平) said.

Beijing has been grooming Lee since the administration of former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying (梁振英), he said.

Under Lee, Hong Kong is likely to experience a decline in economic growth and see the flight of foreign capital, which would be to Taiwan’s advantage, he said.

“Ever since he was Hong Kong secretary for security, Lee has done everything in his power to suppress human rights in Hong Kong,” Fan said. “As chief executive, he will certainly do even more to have people arrested.”

Japan Forum for Strategic Studies researcher Bonnie Liao (廖雨詩) said that it remained to be seen whether Beijing would allow Taiwan to continue the same type of relations with Hong Kong.

Taiwan shares a unique relationship with Hong Kong, but it is likely to change, she said, adding that Taiwan would need to continue to rely on non-governmental organizations for various exchanges.