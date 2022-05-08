Starting today, close contacts of a COVID-19 case will no longer be required to isolate unless they live under the same roof, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The policy aims to protect the nation’s public health capacity, as the number of daily local COVID-19 cases have surpassed 45,000, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily briefing.
Close contacts who share a household or dormitory with a confirmed case will have to isolate at home for three days, after which they will be required to closely monitor their health for another four days, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
They will no longer be subject to the “digital fence system,” which uses a person’s mobile phone to monitor their location, the CECC said.
The policy also removes the isolation requirement for classmates or colleagues who are seated close to a confirmed case.
However, the center reiterated that such people are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
If an employee who has not received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is identified as a close contact of a confirmed case at the workplace, they should self-isolate or work remotely for three days after their last contact with the infected person, Chen said.
After the three-day period, the contact should take a rapid COVID-19 test every other day for the next four days, he said.
However, if the contact had received a booster shot at least 14 days before their last contact with a case, they can go to work, but must observe self-health management for seven days after the date of their last contact, Chen said.
The digital monitoring system will remain in place for confirmed cases undergoing home quarantine and arrivals to Taiwan staying at quarantine facilities, the CECC said.
The center also reduced the quarantine period for asymptomatic or mild cases from 10 days to seven days, starting today. They must still undergo seven days of self-health management after quarantine.
The policy covers confirmed cases quarantining at home as well as mild or asymptomatic cases in hospitals or medically supported quarantine facilities and hotels, the CECC said.
Mild or asymptomatic cases in hospitals and medically supported quarantine facilities and hotels will be permitted to end quarantine at any point if they produce two negative rapid test results, or five days after the onset of symptoms or a first positive test result if they produce a single negative rapid test result.
Chen said the changes were made as the majority of people infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 experience mild or no symptoms.
Those with severe symptoms who have been hospitalized can exit quarantine when their symptoms ease and they produce a polymerase chain reaction test result that is either negative or has a cycle threshold value of at least 30, he said.
‘GRADUAL’ PLAN: The premier called China’s lockdowns ‘cruel,’ but said Taiwan would continuously review its strategies to reduce the stress frontline healthcare workers face The nation’s eased COVID-19 restrictions have allowed people to live relatively normal lives during the latest local outbreak, and the government would continue reviewing its disease prevention strategies to help everyone return to normalcy, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday. Su made the remark after holding a larger-than-normal disease prevention meeting at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday. After the new “3+4” home isolation policy was implemented last week, the number of people in isolation dropped to about 20,000, he said, adding that as 99.7 percent of local COVID-19 cases are mild or asymptomatic, the government has enough healthcare capacity to
NOT FINALIZED: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said dropping isolation in June for people with a booster and a negative result is being discussed Starting next week, the mandatory home quarantine for inbound travelers is to be shortened to seven days, followed by seven days of self-health management, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that travelers on flights arriving in Taiwan after 12am on Monday would need to quarantine at home for seven days, not 10 days. People in quarantine would need to be tested for COVID-19 twice: a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the airport upon their arrival (day zero) and a rapid COVID-19 test on the day of
PRODUCTION SNARL: The Ministry of National Defense said it is considering a truck-based rocket launcher made by Lockheed Martin, which would still help it modernize The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said it was considering alternative weapons options after the US informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a “crowded” production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers to Taiwan in a deal valued at up to US$750 million. Eight of the artillery systems were originally set for delivery next year, with 16 more expected in 2024 and 16 in 2025. However, the ministry said that because of a “crowded” production line for the M109A6, the US said it would not happen until
TELEMEDICINE: From May 12, people who test positive using rapid test kits can report the results and have it confirmed by health professionals via the EUCARE app Starting on Thursday next week, people in home isolation who return a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test result are to be counted as confirmed cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. At present, close contacts under government-mandated home quarantine or self-initiated home isolation are required to take a more accurate, but more time-consuming polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to be confirmed as positive. However, due to overcrowding at PCR test sites, people who return a positive rapid test result from next week can report it and have it evaluated by a healthcare professional using the EUCARE (健康益友) telemedicine app. Should