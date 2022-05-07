Civilians rescued from Mariupol, as fighting continues

AP, ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine





More civilians have been rescued from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol, a Ukrainian official said yesterday, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategic port city.

The fight in the last Ukrainian stronghold of a city reduced to ruins by the Russian onslaught appeared increasingly desperate amid growing speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to finish the battle for Mariupol so he can present a triumph to the Russian people in time for Monday’s Victory Day, the biggest patriotic holiday on the Russian calendar.

About 2,000 Ukrainian fighters, by Russia’s most recent estimate, are holed up in a vast maze of tunnels and bunkers beneath Azovstal steelworks — and they have repeatedly refused to surrender.

People walk past a building with the words “People live here” written on it in the Ukrainian southern port city of Mariupol on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine said that a few hundred civilians were also trapped there — and as the battle has ramped up in the past few days, fears for their safety have only grown.

“We conducted another stage of a complex operation to evacuate people from Mariupol and Azovstal. I can say that we managed to take out almost 500 civilians,” Ukrainian Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not clear if that figure referred entirely to new evacuations or included the about 100 who were rescued last weekend in a UN-assisted operation.

Destroyed train cars are pictured at a depot in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

It was also not clear how many might be left underground, but UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that the organization “must continue to do all we can to get people out of these hellscapes.”

People escaping Mariupol typically have to pass through contested areas and many checkpoints — sometimes taking days to reach relative safety in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, about 230km to the northwest.

Ahead of Victory Day — which marks the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany — municipal workers and volunteers cleaned up what remains of Mariupol, a city that is now under Russia’s control apart from the steel plant.

Bulldozers scooped up debris and people swept streets — with a backdrop of buildings hollowed out by shelling. Workers repaired a model of a warship, and Russian flags were hoisted on utility poles.