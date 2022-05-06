Ukraine’s military yesterday said that it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled Russian attacks in the east, as a bloody battle raged at a steel mill in Mariupol where Ukrainian troops are holed up in tunnels and bunkers, fending off a Russian onslaught.
Ten weeks into a devastating war, Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting village by village, as Moscow struggles to gain momentum in the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas.
Russia switched its focus to that region — where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for years — after a stiffer-than-expected resistance bogged its troops down and thwarted its initial goal of overrunning the capital.
Photo: AFP
In addition to heavy shelling of the Donbas, Russian forces kept up their bombardment of railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country — part of an effort to disrupt the supply of Western arms, which have been critical to Ukraine’s defense.
Ukrainian forces said they made some gains on the border of the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv, and repelled 11 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas.
Five people were killed and at least 25 more wounded in shelling of cities in the Donbas over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said. The attacks damaged houses and a school.
Air raid sirens sounded in cities across the country on Wednesday night, while Russian attacks were reported near Kyiv; in Cherkasy and Dnipro in central Ukraine; and in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast. The sirens sounded anew early yesterday in the western city of Lviv, which has been a gateway for Western arms and served as a relative safe haven for people fleeing fighting farther east.
The flurry of attacks come as Russia prepares to celebrate Victory Day on Monday, marking the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. Some observers have speculated that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to declare some sort of victory on that day — but with the date looming and his troops only making slow progress, that looks increasingly difficult.
Others have suggested he could expand what he calls the “special military operation.”
In the most searing example of how Ukrainian forces have slowed Russia’s progress, Ukrainian fighters held out at the sprawling Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol — the last pocket of resistance in a city that is otherwise controlled by Moscow’s forces.
“With the support of aircraft, the enemy resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant,” the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said yesterday.
A stream of black smoke rose above the plant on Wednesday.
The Ukrainians said Russian forces have pushed into the plant’s perimeter and were also bombing it from above. The Kremlin denied that there was any ground assault.
