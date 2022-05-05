The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced new guidelines for triaging COVID-19 patients, including conditions for admitting elderly people, pregnant women and infants to a hospital.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the criteria for triaging COVID-19 patients and placing them under isolation or hospitalization have been slightly revised, but all moderate and severe cases would still be hospitalized.
The criteria for hospital admission for asymptomatic or mild cases have been revised, raising the age from 75 years or older, to 80 years or older, and including women who are more than 36 weeks pregnant, he said.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The criteria for infants remain the same — those younger than three months who have a fever and those aged three to 12 months who have a high fever (more than 39°C), he said, adding that other conditions doctors deem necessary for hospitalization would be considered.
As for people aged 70 to 79, people aged 65 to 69 who live alone, women within their 35th week of pregnancy, or people who do not need to be hospitalized nor meet the criteria for isolating at home, Chen said they would be admitted to an enhanced centralized quarantine facility or disease prevention hotel.
He said people aged 69 or younger, including children, who meet the criteria for isolation at home, would be subject to isolated at-home care.
Moreover, local health departments can arrange for asymptomatic or mild cases who are on hemodialysis to isolate at home, but they should designate a specific dialysis center or hospital for them to receive treatment, he said.
The general principle is that asymptomatic or mild cases should not be hospitalized for more than five days, he said.
If a doctor determines that the patient no longer needs hospital care, or if the patient meets the criteria for release from isolation, the hospital can arrange for them to be discharged, he said, adding that they can be asked to return home to complete isolation after five days.
“As COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing, it is impossible for us to provide unlimited hospital beds or to build hospitals now, so distinguishing mild and severe cases is very important to preserve healthcare capacity,” Chen said, calling on hospitals to cooperate with the triage guidelines.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, on Tuesday said that based on reports by local governments, only about 30 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients meet the triage guidelines.
Lo yesterday added that allowing too many asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients to stay in hospital for prolonged periods would have a negative impact on preserving capacity for moderate to severe cases, so the CECC is urging doctors to assess the conditions of hospitalized COVID-19 patients after five days.
As of yesterday morning, the vacancy rate of hospital beds at designated COVID-19 wards and negative pressure isolation wards is 56.3 percent, or 4,827 beds, while the vacancy rates of beds at centralized quarantine facilities and enhanced disease prevention hotels are 35.8 percent and 36 percent respectively.
As for Taipei and New Taipei City, where more than half of the daily local cases have been reported, Lo said the vacancy rate of hospital beds at designated COVID-19 wards and negative pressure isolation wards was 38.6 percent, or 624 beds, in Taipei, and 44.5 percent, or 762 beds, in New Taipei City.
‘GRADUAL’ PLAN: The premier called China’s lockdowns ‘cruel,’ but said Taiwan would continuously review its strategies to reduce the stress frontline healthcare workers face The nation’s eased COVID-19 restrictions have allowed people to live relatively normal lives during the latest local outbreak, and the government would continue reviewing its disease prevention strategies to help everyone return to normalcy, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday. Su made the remark after holding a larger-than-normal disease prevention meeting at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday. After the new “3+4” home isolation policy was implemented last week, the number of people in isolation dropped to about 20,000, he said, adding that as 99.7 percent of local COVID-19 cases are mild or asymptomatic, the government has enough healthcare capacity to
POLL FINDINGS: The percentage of people who believe the US would send troops to aid the nation dropped from 57 percent in September last year to 40 percent in March More than half of Taiwanese are confident in the nation’s self-defense capabilities, and about 73 percent are willing to fight in the event of war, a poll in the latest edition of the Defense Security Journal found. The poll in the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s (INDSR) biweekly journal was part of an article by INDSR researcher Lee Kuan-chen (李冠成), in which Lee said that Taiwan’s resolve to defend itself has never wavered. While the March poll found that about 73 percent of Taiwanese would fight for their nation in the event of a Chinese invasion, a similar poll in
NOT FINALIZED: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said dropping isolation in June for people with a booster and a negative result is being discussed Starting next week, the mandatory home quarantine for inbound travelers is to be shortened to seven days, followed by seven days of self-health management, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that travelers on flights arriving in Taiwan after 12am on Monday would need to quarantine at home for seven days, not 10 days. People in quarantine would need to be tested for COVID-19 twice: a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the airport upon their arrival (day zero) and a rapid COVID-19 test on the day of
PRODUCTION SNARL: The Ministry of National Defense said it is considering a truck-based rocket launcher made by Lockheed Martin, which would still help it modernize The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said it was considering alternative weapons options after the US informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a “crowded” production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers to Taiwan in a deal valued at up to US$750 million. Eight of the artillery systems were originally set for delivery next year, with 16 more expected in 2024 and 16 in 2025. However, the ministry said that because of a “crowded” production line for the M109A6, the US said it would not happen until