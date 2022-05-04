Fighting raged in the critical port city of Odesa and across Ukraine’s east as fresh evacuations of civilians from Mariupol were set to take place yesterday.
The US was warning that Moscow is preparing to formally annex regions in the east, while the EU told member states to brace for a complete breakdown in Russian gas supplies as it prepared a new package of sanctions.
The war has seen Moscow, after failing to take the capital, Kyiv, shift its two-month-old invasion to largely Russian-speaking areas and step up pressure on Odesa, a cultural hub that is a crucial port on the Black Sea.
Photo: Reuters
The Odesa City Council said that a Russian strike hit a residential building housing five people.
A 15-year-old boy was killed and a girl was hospitalized, the council wrote on Telegram.
Russia’s invasion has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 13 million in a war the scale of which has not been seen in Europe for generations.
Among the most battered cities is Mariupol, where an untold number have died and survivors have little access to food, water and medicine as Russia battles to connect the southern and eastern strips of land under its control.
The city is now largely calm, journalists saw on a media tour organized by Russian forces, apart from the muffled rumble of explosions coming from the direction of the Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol.
Daily life is dominated by the hunt for the most basic of necessities, locals said.
“We don’t live, we survive,” said Irina, a 30-year-old video game designer wearing a gray sweatshirt, the little face of a Yorkshire Terrier sticking out from her backpack.
Ukraine and Russia have been coordinating civilian evacuations with UN agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Ukrainian forces have recaptured some territory, including the village of Ruska Lozova, which evacuees said had been occupied for two months.
“It was two months of terrible fear. Nothing else, a terrible and relentless fear,” Natalia, a 28-year-old evacuee from Ruska Lozova, said after reaching Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city.
However, Kyiv has said that Russian forces have captured a string of villages in the east and has asked Western powers to deliver more heavy weapons to bolster its defenses there.
