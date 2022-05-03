COVID-19: NZ welcomes visitors as border opens two years on

The Guardian, WELLINGTON





Maori songs, tearful embraces and a beloved New Zealand chocolate bar awaited international visitors arriving in New Zealand yesterday — the first foreign guests, other than Australians, to set foot in Aotearoa in more than two years.

Since March 2020, the arrival terminals at New Zealand’s international airports have been desolate as the country swiftly closed the border to prevent the arrival of COVID-19.

Yesterday morning, the border reopened to vaccinated visitors from about 60 visa-waiver countries as part of the government’s phased reopening plan.

People embrace after a flight from Los Angeles arrived at Auckland International Airport as New Zealand’s border opened for visa-waiver countries yesterday. Photo: AP

The first travelers and returning New Zealanders touched down just after 6am at Auckland International Airport from Los Angeles, with another flight from San Francisco arriving shortly after.

Garth and Chris Halliday cried as their son Stephen arrived with his wife and son, who they had not seen in more than one year, the news Web site Stuff reported.

Garth said that the tearful airport scenes were reminiscent of those in the film Love Actually, while Stephen said it was “emotional” to be home.

An American tourist told RNZ through tears that they had wanted to visit New Zealand for many years.

“I’m finally here. It’s amazing,” they said.

Vaccinated international visitors can enter New Zealand if they have had a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test.

On arrival, they must self-test for COVID-19 and unless it comes back positive, there is no requirement to quarantine or self-isolate.

All other international visitors are to be allowed to enter New Zealand from October, unless the government decides it is safe to do so earlier.

New Zealand Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash, who greeted arrivals at the gate with a Whittaker’s Peanut Slab chocolate bar, told 1News the reunions “almost bring a tear to the eye.”

“People haven’t seen each other for a long, long time — family and friends,” he said. “We have also, of course, got international businesspeople [who] are able to reconnect and they are coming back.”

While the country is not yet quite back to normal, the reopening was another step toward it, he said.

“This has been a long time [coming] — this sends a signal we are now open for business... It is fantastic to see,” Nash said. “Today marks a milestone for visitors from our key northern hemisphere markets.”