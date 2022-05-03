Maori songs, tearful embraces and a beloved New Zealand chocolate bar awaited international visitors arriving in New Zealand yesterday — the first foreign guests, other than Australians, to set foot in Aotearoa in more than two years.
Since March 2020, the arrival terminals at New Zealand’s international airports have been desolate as the country swiftly closed the border to prevent the arrival of COVID-19.
Yesterday morning, the border reopened to vaccinated visitors from about 60 visa-waiver countries as part of the government’s phased reopening plan.
Photo: AP
The first travelers and returning New Zealanders touched down just after 6am at Auckland International Airport from Los Angeles, with another flight from San Francisco arriving shortly after.
Garth and Chris Halliday cried as their son Stephen arrived with his wife and son, who they had not seen in more than one year, the news Web site Stuff reported.
Garth said that the tearful airport scenes were reminiscent of those in the film Love Actually, while Stephen said it was “emotional” to be home.
An American tourist told RNZ through tears that they had wanted to visit New Zealand for many years.
“I’m finally here. It’s amazing,” they said.
Vaccinated international visitors can enter New Zealand if they have had a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test.
On arrival, they must self-test for COVID-19 and unless it comes back positive, there is no requirement to quarantine or self-isolate.
All other international visitors are to be allowed to enter New Zealand from October, unless the government decides it is safe to do so earlier.
New Zealand Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash, who greeted arrivals at the gate with a Whittaker’s Peanut Slab chocolate bar, told 1News the reunions “almost bring a tear to the eye.”
“People haven’t seen each other for a long, long time — family and friends,” he said. “We have also, of course, got international businesspeople [who] are able to reconnect and they are coming back.”
While the country is not yet quite back to normal, the reopening was another step toward it, he said.
“This has been a long time [coming] — this sends a signal we are now open for business... It is fantastic to see,” Nash said. “Today marks a milestone for visitors from our key northern hemisphere markets.”
‘GRADUAL’ PLAN: The premier called China’s lockdowns ‘cruel,’ but said Taiwan would continuously review its strategies to reduce the stress frontline healthcare workers face The nation’s eased COVID-19 restrictions have allowed people to live relatively normal lives during the latest local outbreak, and the government would continue reviewing its disease prevention strategies to help everyone return to normalcy, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday. Su made the remark after holding a larger-than-normal disease prevention meeting at the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday. After the new “3+4” home isolation policy was implemented last week, the number of people in isolation dropped to about 20,000, he said, adding that as 99.7 percent of local COVID-19 cases are mild or asymptomatic, the government has enough healthcare capacity to
POLL FINDINGS: The percentage of people who believe the US would send troops to aid the nation dropped from 57 percent in September last year to 40 percent in March More than half of Taiwanese are confident in the nation’s self-defense capabilities, and about 73 percent are willing to fight in the event of war, a poll in the latest edition of the Defense Security Journal found. The poll in the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s (INDSR) biweekly journal was part of an article by INDSR researcher Lee Kuan-chen (李冠成), in which Lee said that Taiwan’s resolve to defend itself has never wavered. While the March poll found that about 73 percent of Taiwanese would fight for their nation in the event of a Chinese invasion, a similar poll in
MASK SYSTEM REDUX: The test kits are to be sold at NHI-contracted pharmacies, as well as health centers in remote areas, with purchase days set by health card number A real-name rationing scheme for rapid COVID-19 test kits is to start today at pharmacies contracted to the government nationwide, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. In each round of the scheme, an individual can purchase a pack of five rapid test kits for NT$500 on presentation of their National Health Insurance (NHI) or residency card, the center said. Given the rise in domestic COVID-19 infections and demand for rapid test kits, the center has introduced real-name rationing for the products, similar to the real-name rationing scheme used for masks soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Minister of Health and Welfare
NEW APPROACH: As Taiwan reported more than 10,000 daily cases for the first time, a self-reporting system would make it easier to track contacts, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced a self-reporting system for people who test positive for COVID-19, as local infections continue to rise, with the center reporting more than 10,000 cases in a single day for the first time. Under the system, which starts on Sunday, the government would alert anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 in a polymerase chain reaction test taken at a hospital or clinic with a text message telling them to fill out a form online, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman. The message would include a single-use