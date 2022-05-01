CECC clarifies new contact tracing system procedures

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday explained in detail how to use the COVID-19 contact tracing self-reporting system, which is to be launched today.

Contact tracing personnel used to ask confirmed cases to identify their close contacts, but they can no longer keep up with the rapid increase in local cases, so the center designed a self-reporting system to increase efficiency.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that, from today, people who undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 at a hospital or testing station would be asked to provide their cellphone number.

People wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along a street in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP

“When an individual tests positive, the data will be transferred from the National Health Insurance Administration to the CDC’s system, which will then send a text message to the person’s cellphone,” he said, adding that the CDC’s text message would come from the number 0911-514-588.

“You are a confirmed case of COVID-19. Please head to the self-reporting system to confirm your personal information, and proactively report the information of your close contacts and inform the contact person at your workplace or school. Thank you. https://bbs.cdc.gov.tw/” the text message reads.

Chuang said that confirmed cases must use the last six digits of their national identification card number to log in, and fill in four main questions, including their personal data, their date of testing or when their symptoms began, the personal data of their close contacts, and whether they are pregnant, on dialysis or aged 65 or older.

Shoppers in Taipei’s Xinyi District yesterday walk past a sign urging people to download and install the Taiwan social distancing app. Photo: CNA

The system would provide instructions on how to identify close contacts, including criteria such as being in direct contact with a person without wearing masks for more than 15 minutes, within two days before the onset of symptoms or receiving a positive test result, he said.

It also informs confirmed cases about symptoms that people are recommended to seek immediate medical attention for, including warning signs of severe illness in children, Chuang said.

After filling in the four main questions, the system suggests that confirmed cases inform their close contacts to isolate at home, remind them about the guidelines for home isolation, and encourage them to upload their contact log and the random identification number they are provided with to the social distancing app, he said.