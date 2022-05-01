The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday explained in detail how to use the COVID-19 contact tracing self-reporting system, which is to be launched today.
Contact tracing personnel used to ask confirmed cases to identify their close contacts, but they can no longer keep up with the rapid increase in local cases, so the center designed a self-reporting system to increase efficiency.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that, from today, people who undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 at a hospital or testing station would be asked to provide their cellphone number.
Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP
“When an individual tests positive, the data will be transferred from the National Health Insurance Administration to the CDC’s system, which will then send a text message to the person’s cellphone,” he said, adding that the CDC’s text message would come from the number 0911-514-588.
“You are a confirmed case of COVID-19. Please head to the self-reporting system to confirm your personal information, and proactively report the information of your close contacts and inform the contact person at your workplace or school. Thank you. https://bbs.cdc.gov.tw/” the text message reads.
Chuang said that confirmed cases must use the last six digits of their national identification card number to log in, and fill in four main questions, including their personal data, their date of testing or when their symptoms began, the personal data of their close contacts, and whether they are pregnant, on dialysis or aged 65 or older.
Photo: CNA
The system would provide instructions on how to identify close contacts, including criteria such as being in direct contact with a person without wearing masks for more than 15 minutes, within two days before the onset of symptoms or receiving a positive test result, he said.
It also informs confirmed cases about symptoms that people are recommended to seek immediate medical attention for, including warning signs of severe illness in children, Chuang said.
After filling in the four main questions, the system suggests that confirmed cases inform their close contacts to isolate at home, remind them about the guidelines for home isolation, and encourage them to upload their contact log and the random identification number they are provided with to the social distancing app, he said.
JUST THE BEGINNING: As local cases rose to 5,092, the health minister said an NHRI simulation found that confirmed cases could peak at about 45,000 per day Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday agreed to a new policy to shorten home isolation to three days, as long as those involved test negative for COVID-19 in the following four days and adhere to certain restrictions. The “3+4” policy was agreed upon during a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan. The exact implementation date for the new policy would be announced after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has held discussions with local governments, the Executive Yuan said. Those who test negative for COVID-19 using rapid tests in the four days following their three days of isolation can leave the house,
REPRIEVE: People who have been in home isolation for more than three days and who test negative can be released from isolation tomorrow, Chen Shih-chung said Home isolation for close contacts of COVID-19 cases is to be reduced to three days of isolation, followed by a four-day “self-disease prevention” period, starting today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that a simplified contact tracing method would take effect immediately. The CECC also reported 5,108 domestic infections and 113 imported cases yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said a meeting with all local government heads and health officials was held yesterday morning, and their ideas were discussed by a specialist advisory panel in the afternoon. The advisory panel agreed that contact
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is recruiting Taiwanese technicians without a university degree or related experience to work at its planned plant in Arizona, media reports said last week. However, the world’s largest contract chipmaker is asking that job candidates speak fluent English, with a score of 800 or better on the Test of English for International Communication, the reports said. An increasing number of companies and schools in Taiwan use the test for recruitment purposes or as a requirement for graduation. TSMC’s Fab 21 in Arizona is expected to start production of advanced 5-nanometer chips in 2024. The company needs workers
MASK SYSTEM REDUX: The test kits are to be sold at NHI-contracted pharmacies, as well as health centers in remote areas, with purchase days set by health card number A real-name rationing scheme for rapid COVID-19 test kits is to start today at pharmacies contracted to the government nationwide, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. In each round of the scheme, an individual can purchase a pack of five rapid test kits for NT$500 on presentation of their National Health Insurance (NHI) or residency card, the center said. Given the rise in domestic COVID-19 infections and demand for rapid test kits, the center has introduced real-name rationing for the products, similar to the real-name rationing scheme used for masks soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Minister of Health and Welfare