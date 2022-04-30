HK student sentenced to 5 years for Telegram posts

AFP, HONG KONG





A Hong Kong judge yesterday increased a university student’s jail sentence to five years for messages sent on Telegram advocating the territory’s independence from China and calls to resist communist rule.

Lui Sai-yu (呂世瑜), a 25-year-old engineering student, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to “incitement to secession,” a crime under Hong Kong’s National Security Law imposed by Beijing in 2020.

Lui is the fourth person jailed under the law, while more than 100 other prosecutions are ongoing.

Police detain people on a bus after clearing protesters participating in a rally against the Hong Kong National Security Law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020. Photo: AFP

District Judge Amanda Woodcock (胡雅文) said that Lui’s posts — sent to a channel on messaging app Telegram — showed he “condoned, promoted, advocated and incited others to commit secession or undermine national unification.”

The court earlier heard that Lui’s messages included “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” — a protest slogan now deemed illegal. The National Security Law imposes minimum jail terms for serious offences, a feature rarely seen in the territory’s common law tradition.

Woodcock initially jailed Lui for 44 months — factoring in a sentence reduction due to his guilty plea — but prosecutors called for a harsher punishment, arguing the minimum penalty for secession under the security law was no less than five years. The judge then amended the sentence.

Defense lawyer Edwin Choy (蔡維邦) said that Woodcock’s original punishment had already reflected the seriousness of the crime.

Choy told the court that the prosecutors’ proposal of a harsher sentence “might not seem the fairest way to deal with this young man.”

Eric Lai (黎恩灝), a Hong Kong law fellow at Georgetown University’s Center for Asian Law, called the sentencing “bizarre,” reflecting the tension between the security law and Hong Kong’s existing criminal justice system.

The security law has created a class of special courts and local judges have not remedied such “disturbing practices,” Lai wrote on Twitter.

Lui was first arrested in September 2020, when police raided his apartment and found a pepper ball gun, two knives, a baton and protective gear associated with democracy protesters.

Lui’s weapon charges were later dropped as part of a plea deal.