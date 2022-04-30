A Hong Kong judge yesterday increased a university student’s jail sentence to five years for messages sent on Telegram advocating the territory’s independence from China and calls to resist communist rule.
Lui Sai-yu (呂世瑜), a 25-year-old engineering student, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to “incitement to secession,” a crime under Hong Kong’s National Security Law imposed by Beijing in 2020.
Lui is the fourth person jailed under the law, while more than 100 other prosecutions are ongoing.
Photo: AFP
District Judge Amanda Woodcock (胡雅文) said that Lui’s posts — sent to a channel on messaging app Telegram — showed he “condoned, promoted, advocated and incited others to commit secession or undermine national unification.”
The court earlier heard that Lui’s messages included “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” — a protest slogan now deemed illegal. The National Security Law imposes minimum jail terms for serious offences, a feature rarely seen in the territory’s common law tradition.
Woodcock initially jailed Lui for 44 months — factoring in a sentence reduction due to his guilty plea — but prosecutors called for a harsher punishment, arguing the minimum penalty for secession under the security law was no less than five years. The judge then amended the sentence.
Defense lawyer Edwin Choy (蔡維邦) said that Woodcock’s original punishment had already reflected the seriousness of the crime.
Choy told the court that the prosecutors’ proposal of a harsher sentence “might not seem the fairest way to deal with this young man.”
Eric Lai (黎恩灝), a Hong Kong law fellow at Georgetown University’s Center for Asian Law, called the sentencing “bizarre,” reflecting the tension between the security law and Hong Kong’s existing criminal justice system.
The security law has created a class of special courts and local judges have not remedied such “disturbing practices,” Lai wrote on Twitter.
Lui was first arrested in September 2020, when police raided his apartment and found a pepper ball gun, two knives, a baton and protective gear associated with democracy protesters.
Lui’s weapon charges were later dropped as part of a plea deal.
JUST THE BEGINNING: As local cases rose to 5,092, the health minister said an NHRI simulation found that confirmed cases could peak at about 45,000 per day Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday agreed to a new policy to shorten home isolation to three days, as long as those involved test negative for COVID-19 in the following four days and adhere to certain restrictions. The “3+4” policy was agreed upon during a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan. The exact implementation date for the new policy would be announced after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has held discussions with local governments, the Executive Yuan said. Those who test negative for COVID-19 using rapid tests in the four days following their three days of isolation can leave the house,
REPRIEVE: People who have been in home isolation for more than three days and who test negative can be released from isolation tomorrow, Chen Shih-chung said Home isolation for close contacts of COVID-19 cases is to be reduced to three days of isolation, followed by a four-day “self-disease prevention” period, starting today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that a simplified contact tracing method would take effect immediately. The CECC also reported 5,108 domestic infections and 113 imported cases yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said a meeting with all local government heads and health officials was held yesterday morning, and their ideas were discussed by a specialist advisory panel in the afternoon. The advisory panel agreed that contact
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is recruiting Taiwanese technicians without a university degree or related experience to work at its planned plant in Arizona, media reports said last week. However, the world’s largest contract chipmaker is asking that job candidates speak fluent English, with a score of 800 or better on the Test of English for International Communication, the reports said. An increasing number of companies and schools in Taiwan use the test for recruitment purposes or as a requirement for graduation. TSMC’s Fab 21 in Arizona is expected to start production of advanced 5-nanometer chips in 2024. The company needs workers
EFFECTIVE TRACING: Six local governments agreed to limit the scope of close contacts to family members, classmates and coworkers to avoid disrupting daily life Taiwan would not go into a lockdown like the one in Shanghai to control a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases, as the vast majority of those infected have no symptoms or show only minor symptoms, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, pledging to keep opening up. Backed by a high vaccination rate, the government has been promoting the “new Taiwan model,” learning to gradually live with the virus and avoiding shutting down the economy, unlike in Shanghai, which is in its third week of a lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporters, Su said the government was confident in the