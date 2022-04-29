UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday visited sites of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, decrying war as “an absurdity in the 21st century” and urging Russia to cooperate with an international investigation into atrocities.
Making his first visit to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Guterres toured several towns and villages outside Kyiv, where Russian forces are accused of killing civilians.
“I imagine my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic,” the UN head said in Borodianka, a ruined town northeast of the Ukrainian capital.
Photo: AFP
“The war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil,” he added.
In neighboring Bucha, where dozens of bodies in civilian clothes, some with their hands tied behind their backs, were discovered this month after a Russian withdrawal, Guterres backed an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine.
“I appeal to the Russian Federation to accept, to cooperate with the ICC,” he implored the Kremlin.
The UN head was to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. On Tuesday, Guterres met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, repeating calls for Moscow and Kyiv to work together to set up “safe and effective” humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.
A UN representative to Ukraine yesterday said she was preparing for a “hopeful” evacuation from the encircled port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, where Kyiv says civilians and injured fighters are trapped.
“The UN is fully mobilized to help save Ukrainian lives and to assist those in need,” UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani wrote on Twitter.
In total, 5,372,854 people have fled Ukraine as refugees since the start of the invasion, with 55,635 leaving in a 24-hour period, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said yesterday.
In Washington, the White House yesterday proposed using assets seized from Russian oligarchs to compensate Ukraine for damage caused by Moscow’s invasion.
It would enable “transfer of the proceeds of forfeited kleptocratic property to Ukraine to remediate harms of Russian aggression,” the White House said in a statement.
The compensation idea is part of new proposed rules ratcheting up economic punishment on the Kremlin.
JUST THE BEGINNING: As local cases rose to 5,092, the health minister said an NHRI simulation found that confirmed cases could peak at about 45,000 per day Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday agreed to a new policy to shorten home isolation to three days, as long as those involved test negative for COVID-19 in the following four days and adhere to certain restrictions. The “3+4” policy was agreed upon during a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan. The exact implementation date for the new policy would be announced after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has held discussions with local governments, the Executive Yuan said. Those who test negative for COVID-19 using rapid tests in the four days following their three days of isolation can leave the house,
REPRIEVE: People who have been in home isolation for more than three days and who test negative can be released from isolation tomorrow, Chen Shih-chung said Home isolation for close contacts of COVID-19 cases is to be reduced to three days of isolation, followed by a four-day “self-disease prevention” period, starting today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that a simplified contact tracing method would take effect immediately. The CECC also reported 5,108 domestic infections and 113 imported cases yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said a meeting with all local government heads and health officials was held yesterday morning, and their ideas were discussed by a specialist advisory panel in the afternoon. The advisory panel agreed that contact
EFFECTIVE TRACING: Six local governments agreed to limit the scope of close contacts to family members, classmates and coworkers to avoid disrupting daily life Taiwan would not go into a lockdown like the one in Shanghai to control a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases, as the vast majority of those infected have no symptoms or show only minor symptoms, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, pledging to keep opening up. Backed by a high vaccination rate, the government has been promoting the “new Taiwan model,” learning to gradually live with the virus and avoiding shutting down the economy, unlike in Shanghai, which is in its third week of a lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporters, Su said the government was confident in the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is recruiting Taiwanese technicians without a university degree or related experience to work at its planned plant in Arizona, media reports said last week. However, the world’s largest contract chipmaker is asking that job candidates speak fluent English, with a score of 800 or better on the Test of English for International Communication, the reports said. An increasing number of companies and schools in Taiwan use the test for recruitment purposes or as a requirement for graduation. TSMC’s Fab 21 in Arizona is expected to start production of advanced 5-nanometer chips in 2024. The company needs workers