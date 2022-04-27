Kim vows to boost North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

AFP, SEOUL





Pyongyang will rapidly accelerate the development of its nuclear arsenal, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said while overseeing a vast military parade showcasing his most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles, state media reported yesterday.

Despite biting sanctions, North Korea has doubled down on Kim’s military modernization drive, test-firing a slew of banned weapons this year while ignoring US offers of talks — as analysts warn of a likely resumption of nuclear tests.

Dressed in a white uniform trimmed with gold brocade, Kim watched as tanks, rocket launchers and his largest ballistic missiles were paraded through Pyongyang late on Monday for the founding anniversary of North Korea’s armed forces, state media reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a military parade in Pyongyang on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Kim vowed to “take measures for further developing the nuclear forces of our state at the fastest possible speed,” according to a transcript of his speech published by the Korean Central News Agency.

“The nuclear forces, the symbol of our national strength and the core of our military power, should be strengthened in terms of both quality and scale,” he said.

Repeated negotiations aimed at convincing Kim to give up his nuclear weapons programs have come to nothing, and on Monday he warned that he could use his arsenal if North Korea’s “fundamental interests” were threatened.

“The fundamental mission of our nuclear forces is to deter a war, but our nuclear weapons can never be confined to the single mission of war deterrent,” he said.

Kim’s messaging on the purpose of his nuclear weapons could be a response to the election victory of South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who takes office on May 10, analysts said.

“It’s noteworthy that Kim is now talking more specifically about the purpose of his nuclear weapons,” University of North Korean Studies professor Yang Moo-jin said. “South Korea’s president-elect Yoon has threatened a pre-emptive strike on Pyongyang if needed, and Kim seems to be indirectly saying that he may have to respond with nuclear tactics should Yoon indeed proceed.”