Russia yesterday pounded eastern Ukraine as the US defense secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, even as Moscow warned such support risked widening the war.
Two months into the devastating conflict, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but its leaders have said they need more support fast.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that more help was on the way, as he convened a meeting of officials from about 40 nations at the US’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany to pledge more weapons.
Photo: AFP
Germany announced that it had cleared the way for delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.
“This gathering reflects the galvanized world,” Austin said in his opening remarks.
He added that he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements, because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”
After fierce defense by Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia’s attempt to take Ukraine’s capital early in the war, Moscow now says its focus is the Donbas.
In the Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine, separatists backed by Russia have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.
In the small city of Toretsk in the Donbas, residents are struggling to survive, collecting rainwater for cleaning and washing up, and fervently hoping for an end to the fighting.
“It’s bad. Very bad. Hopeless,” Andriy Cheromushkin said. “You feel so helpless that you don’t know what you should do or shouldn’t do, because if you want to do something, you need some money, and there is no money now.”
Local officials said at least nine people were killed and several more wounded by Russian attacks on towns and cities in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces “continue to deliberately fire at civilians and to destroy critical infrastructure.”
Ukraine also said that Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest city that lies outside the Donbas, but has seen significant attacks as Moscow seeks full control of the region.
Ukrainian forces struck back in the Kherson region in the south.
With the potentially pivotal battle for the east under way, the US and its NATO allies are scrambling to get artillery and other heavy weaponry to that area in time to make a difference.
Austin said that more than 30 allies and partners have joined the US in sending security assistance to Ukraine, and more than US$5 billion of equipment has been committed.
The meeting in Germany comes after Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov warned that weapons supplied by Western countries “will be a legitimate target,” and accused NATO of “pouring oil on the fire” with its support for Ukraine.
Lavrov also warned against provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”
JUST THE BEGINNING: As local cases rose to 5,092, the health minister said an NHRI simulation found that confirmed cases could peak at about 45,000 per day Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday agreed to a new policy to shorten home isolation to three days, as long as those involved test negative for COVID-19 in the following four days and adhere to certain restrictions. The “3+4” policy was agreed upon during a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan. The exact implementation date for the new policy would be announced after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has held discussions with local governments, the Executive Yuan said. Those who test negative for COVID-19 using rapid tests in the four days following their three days of isolation can leave the house,
FIGHTING FORM: A defense expert said that Taiwan has better anti-ship missiles than Ukraine, which used local missiles to strike and sink the Russian guided-missile cruiser China’s Soviet-build aircraft carrier Liaoning could be as easily sunk as the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, the Nikkei Shimbun reported yesterday. The Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva sank on Thursday last week after Ukraine said it struck the ship with locally made Neptune anti-ship missiles. Russia has denied the ship was hit, instead saying it sank after a fire broke out on the vessel. The ease with which the Moskva was sunk has shocked Chinese defense officials, who fear the Liaoning could be similarly vulnerable in a military conflict, the Nikkei reported. The Liaoning was originally the Kuznetsov-class carrier Varyag, which China
EFFECTIVE TRACING: Six local governments agreed to limit the scope of close contacts to family members, classmates and coworkers to avoid disrupting daily life Taiwan would not go into a lockdown like the one in Shanghai to control a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases, as the vast majority of those infected have no symptoms or show only minor symptoms, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, pledging to keep opening up. Backed by a high vaccination rate, the government has been promoting the “new Taiwan model,” learning to gradually live with the virus and avoiding shutting down the economy, unlike in Shanghai, which is in its third week of a lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporters, Su said the government was confident in the
REPRIEVE: People who have been in home isolation for more than three days and who test negative can be released from isolation tomorrow, Chen Shih-chung said Home isolation for close contacts of COVID-19 cases is to be reduced to three days of isolation, followed by a four-day “self-disease prevention” period, starting today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that a simplified contact tracing method would take effect immediately. The CECC also reported 5,108 domestic infections and 113 imported cases yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said a meeting with all local government heads and health officials was held yesterday morning, and their ideas were discussed by a specialist advisory panel in the afternoon. The advisory panel agreed that contact