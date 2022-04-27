Elon Musk on Monday struck a deal to buy Twitter Inc for US$44 billion, capping a saga complete with hostile takeover threats before delivering him personal control of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms.
Twitter served as a megaphone for former US president Donald Trump before the platform banned him, and Musk — a self-proclaimed “free-speech absolutist” — has said he wants to reform what he sees as the platform’s overzealous content moderation.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement released by Twitter. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open-source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans.”
Photo: Reuters
However, advocacy groups were wary of the type of content Musk might allow on the platform.
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People president Derrick Johnson wrote on Twitter: “Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech, misinformation or disinformation. Protecting our democracy is of utmost importance.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that “no matter who owns or runs Twitter,” US President Joe Biden is “concerned about the power of large social media platforms.”
Musk bought a 9 percent stake in Twitter earlier this month, then offered to buy the whole company outright, citing a mission of preserving free speech.
While the firm’s board initially said it was reviewing his offer, it later rebuffed him and adopted a “poison pill” plan that would have made it harder for Musk to acquire a controlling stake.
However, Musk last week said that he had lined up US$46.5 billion in financing comprised of debt, a margin loan and his personal fortune.
“Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important,” Twitter chief executive officer Parag Agrawal wrote on the platform.
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Musk clinched the Twitter deal: whether it would make things difficult for Tesla in China.
In a series of posts, Bezos drew attention to the firm’s ties with China, the world’s biggest electric vehicle market and home to Tesla’s first overseas factory.
“Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?” wrote Bezos, who owns the Washington Post. “My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter.”
Additional reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
JUST THE BEGINNING: As local cases rose to 5,092, the health minister said an NHRI simulation found that confirmed cases could peak at about 45,000 per day Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday agreed to a new policy to shorten home isolation to three days, as long as those involved test negative for COVID-19 in the following four days and adhere to certain restrictions. The “3+4” policy was agreed upon during a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan. The exact implementation date for the new policy would be announced after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has held discussions with local governments, the Executive Yuan said. Those who test negative for COVID-19 using rapid tests in the four days following their three days of isolation can leave the house,
FIGHTING FORM: A defense expert said that Taiwan has better anti-ship missiles than Ukraine, which used local missiles to strike and sink the Russian guided-missile cruiser China’s Soviet-build aircraft carrier Liaoning could be as easily sunk as the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, the Nikkei Shimbun reported yesterday. The Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva sank on Thursday last week after Ukraine said it struck the ship with locally made Neptune anti-ship missiles. Russia has denied the ship was hit, instead saying it sank after a fire broke out on the vessel. The ease with which the Moskva was sunk has shocked Chinese defense officials, who fear the Liaoning could be similarly vulnerable in a military conflict, the Nikkei reported. The Liaoning was originally the Kuznetsov-class carrier Varyag, which China
EFFECTIVE TRACING: Six local governments agreed to limit the scope of close contacts to family members, classmates and coworkers to avoid disrupting daily life Taiwan would not go into a lockdown like the one in Shanghai to control a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases, as the vast majority of those infected have no symptoms or show only minor symptoms, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, pledging to keep opening up. Backed by a high vaccination rate, the government has been promoting the “new Taiwan model,” learning to gradually live with the virus and avoiding shutting down the economy, unlike in Shanghai, which is in its third week of a lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporters, Su said the government was confident in the
REPRIEVE: People who have been in home isolation for more than three days and who test negative can be released from isolation tomorrow, Chen Shih-chung said Home isolation for close contacts of COVID-19 cases is to be reduced to three days of isolation, followed by a four-day “self-disease prevention” period, starting today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that a simplified contact tracing method would take effect immediately. The CECC also reported 5,108 domestic infections and 113 imported cases yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said a meeting with all local government heads and health officials was held yesterday morning, and their ideas were discussed by a specialist advisory panel in the afternoon. The advisory panel agreed that contact