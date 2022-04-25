Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday agreed to a new policy to shorten home isolation to three days, as long as those involved test negative for COVID-19 in the following four days and adhere to certain restrictions.
The “3+4” policy was agreed upon during a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan.
The exact implementation date for the new policy would be announced after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has held discussions with local governments, the Executive Yuan said.
Photo: Chen Li-feng, Liberty Times
Those who test negative for COVID-19 using rapid tests in the four days following their three days of isolation can leave the house, but they must always wear a mask and cannot dine in or attend mass events during that time, it said.
Those at yesterday’s meeting also decided to limit close contacts to family members who live under the same roof as a COVID-19 case, meaning contact tracing would no longer include work colleagues who have worn their masks.
Separately yesterday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the real-name based rationing scheme for rapid COVID-19 test kits is likely to begin early next month.
Photo: Lee Hsin-fang, Taipei Times
At least 50 million kits are to be offered through the scheme next month, and as each person can buy five kits at a time, about 10 million people are expected to be able to purchase rapid test kits in the first month, he said.
Meanwhile, Chen said that 5,092 local cases and 80 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, including 46 from Vietnam.
The most local cases were in New Taipei City with 1,731, followed by Taoyuan with 1,071, Taipei with 1,027, Keelung with 301, Hualien County with 182, Taichung with 150, Kaohsiung with 147 and Yilan County with 122, while 14 other cities and counties had case numbers ranging from one to 57.
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that Taiwan has not reached the peak of its local COVID-19 outbreak, which might reach about 50,000 cases per day for about 100 days.
It might take about two months to return to about 1,000 cases per day, Ko added.
In response, Chen said that yesterday’s case count increased 23.4 percent from Saturday.
Case numbers would increase rapidly in the upcoming days, so “we must prepare sufficient drugs, rapid test kits and vaccines, as well as properly classify cases and take good care of moderate and severe cases,” Chen said.
He said that Ko might have cited figures from a simulation by the National Health Research Institutes (NHRI), which he reported to six local government heads in a meeting on Saturday.
The NHRI’s simulation suggested the peak would reach about 45,000 confirmed cases per day, Chen said.
“We hope to keep the curve of daily case counts flatter, rather than growing to a steep peak,” Chen said. “As it is better to overestimate the enemy, we have been preparing for an estimated peak of about 100,000 cases per day and a total of 3.5 million cumulative cases.”
Using a higher-than-expected estimation that 20 percent of confirmed cases might need to take antiviral drugs, the government has purchased 700,000 courses of the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid, he said.
Asked if the center has an expected number of severe cases and deaths, Chen said the situation in Taiwan is similar to New Zealand’s when its local outbreak started, so the center is working toward a relatively low fatality rate, like that in New Zealand, of about 0.05 percent.
The CECC also reported 10 new moderate COVID-19 cases, and one severe case — a man in his 50s who has diabetes and had upper gastrointestinal bleeding, an intestinal obstruction and respiratory failure.
JUST THE BEGINNING: As local cases rose to 5,092, the health minister said an NHRI simulation found that confirmed cases could peak at about 45,000 per day Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday agreed to a new policy to shorten home isolation to three days, as long as those involved test negative for COVID-19 in the following four days and adhere to certain restrictions. The “3+4” policy was agreed upon during a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan. The exact implementation date for the new policy would be announced after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has held discussions with local governments, the Executive Yuan said. Those who test negative for COVID-19 using rapid tests in the four days following their three days of isolation can leave the house,
QUARANTINE-FREE ENTRY: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said ‘free entry’ might be an option in July with nations having similar infection rates Taiwan is to have a rationing scheme for rapid COVID-19 test kits similar to the one introduced for masks in February 2020, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Under the new rationing system, which is expected to begin early next month, every resident would be given a quota of five at-home test kits, Chen told a committee hearing at the Legislative Yuan. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said that over the next four months, the government would contract with local manufacturers to purchase about 31 million rapid test kits for the program. At the same
FIGHTING FORM: A defense expert said that Taiwan has better anti-ship missiles than Ukraine, which used local missiles to strike and sink the Russian guided-missile cruiser China’s Soviet-build aircraft carrier Liaoning could be as easily sunk as the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, the Nikkei Shimbun reported yesterday. The Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva sank on Thursday last week after Ukraine said it struck the ship with locally made Neptune anti-ship missiles. Russia has denied the ship was hit, instead saying it sank after a fire broke out on the vessel. The ease with which the Moskva was sunk has shocked Chinese defense officials, who fear the Liaoning could be similarly vulnerable in a military conflict, the Nikkei reported. The Liaoning was originally the Kuznetsov-class carrier Varyag, which China
REVISED: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung announced new testing regulations for people isolating after having had close contact with a confirmed case The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 1,626 local cases of COVID-19 and two associated deaths, including a two-year-old boy and a man in his 90s. The center also announced revised testing requirements for people under home isolation or home quarantine, which take effect today. Imported cases stood at 101, including 36 each from Vietnam and Indonesia, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. New Taipei City had the most new domestic cases with 583, followed by Taipei with 287, Taoyuan with 197, Keelung with 148, Hualien County with 74, Kaohsiung with 64, Yilan County with