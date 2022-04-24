Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia’s invasion of his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine.
“All the nations that, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us, because we are the first in line — and who will come next?” Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Friday.
Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia’s central military district, was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying full control over southern Ukraine would give it access to Transnistria, a breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova in the west.
Photo: EPA-EFE
That would cut off Ukraine’s entire coastline and mean Russian forces pushing hundreds of kilometers west beyond current lines, past the major Ukrainian coastal cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter that Minnekayev’s statement showed Russia was no longer hiding its intentions.
Moscow, it said, had now “acknowledged that the goal of the ‘second phase’ of the war is not victory over the mythical Nazis, but simply the occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. Imperialism as it is.”
Russia says it is conducting a “special military operation” to demilitarize Ukraine and liberate its population from dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and its Western allies call Russia’s invasion an unjustified war of aggression.
Minnekayev said Russian-speakers were oppressed in Transnistria, something Moldova and Western leaders reject.
The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had summoned Moscow’s ambassador on Friday to express “deep concern” about the general’s comments.
Moldova is neutral, it said.
Moldova last month formally applied to join the EU, charting a pro-Western course hastened by Russia’s invasion.
Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Saturday called for US troops to be stationed in Taiwan, harkening back to the allies’ arrangement prior to 1979. Given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Bolton called for Taiwan to be protected through political and military deterrence. That means increasing defense budgets and tightening coordination between the two militaries, he said. It could also mean stationing troops in Taiwan as the US did before formal diplomatic relations were severed in 1979, a move Bolton said would benefit both sides. Bolton, who served from 2018 to 2019 under former US president Donald Trump, made the comments in
QUARANTINE-FREE ENTRY: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said ‘free entry’ might be an option in July with nations having similar infection rates Taiwan is to have a rationing scheme for rapid COVID-19 test kits similar to the one introduced for masks in February 2020, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Under the new rationing system, which is expected to begin early next month, every resident would be given a quota of five at-home test kits, Chen told a committee hearing at the Legislative Yuan. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said that over the next four months, the government would contract with local manufacturers to purchase about 31 million rapid test kits for the program. At the same
LOW RISK: A clinical trial found the chance of children aged six to 11 having a bad reaction to the Moderna vaccine was about the same as for adults, the FDA said The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday issued emergency use authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six to 11. Specialists attended a meeting at the FDA yesterday morning to review the safety and effectiveness of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine on children aged six to 11, FDA Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said. They agreed that the vaccine is suitable for children in that age category as their primary series of vaccines, she said, adding that each dosage should be 0.25ml, or only half the adult dose, and the two doses should be administered at least 28 days apart. According to a phase
REVISED: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung announced new testing regulations for people isolating after having had close contact with a confirmed case The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 1,626 local cases of COVID-19 and two associated deaths, including a two-year-old boy and a man in his 90s. The center also announced revised testing requirements for people under home isolation or home quarantine, which take effect today. Imported cases stood at 101, including 36 each from Vietnam and Indonesia, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. New Taipei City had the most new domestic cases with 583, followed by Taipei with 287, Taoyuan with 197, Keelung with 148, Hualien County with 74, Kaohsiung with 64, Yilan County with