Environmentalists staged a wave of protests yesterday for Earth Day, pushing demands such as an immediate halt to European imports of Russian oil and gas, and an end to building fossil fuel infrastructure.
In Europe, campaigners in Berlin, Warsaw, Brussels and elsewhere were set for rallies outside German government or embassy buildings, where they were to hand out red-stained rubles to symbolize blood covering a currency they say is fueling climate change and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Germany is one of the EU states opposed to an embargo on Russian oil and gas for fear of damage to their economies.
Photo: EPA-EFE
About a dozen environmentalists in the Ukrainian city of Lviv also planned a protest. Parts of Lviv were hit this week by Russian missile strikes that killed seven people.
“When Germany continues buying gas and oil from Russia, it means that they are paying their money to construct new military machines, new bombs, which are killing Ukrainians,” Natalia Gozak, head of the EcoAction civil society group, said from Lviv.
Gozak said European politicians need to choose between an embargo’s economic “inconveniences” and the deaths of Ukrainians.
Ukrainian non-governmental organizations also planned to send a letter yesterday to the German parliament demanding the country stop buying Russian oil and gas.
“Germany is one of its main consumers and thus is the main sponsor of war in Ukraine,” said the letter, seen by Reuters. “You only need some political will and humaneness to impose a full embargo on Russian oil and gas.”
In the US, the Extinction Rebellion group blockaded a New York newspaper printing facility, where they called for more media coverage of climate change.
Youth protesters also gathered in locations including Bangkok and Stockholm, where Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined the school strike — a weekly protest she began as a solitary student in 2018 to call for urgent action to address climate change.
The protests aim to amplify demands for climate action on Earth Day, when people worldwide celebrate and mobilize in support of protecting the environment.
They come three weeks after a UN climate scientist report warned that there was little time left for reining in greenhouse gas emissions sufficiently to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.
Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Saturday called for US troops to be stationed in Taiwan, harkening back to the allies’ arrangement prior to 1979. Given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Bolton called for Taiwan to be protected through political and military deterrence. That means increasing defense budgets and tightening coordination between the two militaries, he said. It could also mean stationing troops in Taiwan as the US did before formal diplomatic relations were severed in 1979, a move Bolton said would benefit both sides. Bolton, who served from 2018 to 2019 under former US president Donald Trump, made the comments in
QUARANTINE-FREE ENTRY: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said ‘free entry’ might be an option in July with nations having similar infection rates Taiwan is to have a rationing scheme for rapid COVID-19 test kits similar to the one introduced for masks in February 2020, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Under the new rationing system, which is expected to begin early next month, every resident would be given a quota of five at-home test kits, Chen told a committee hearing at the Legislative Yuan. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said that over the next four months, the government would contract with local manufacturers to purchase about 31 million rapid test kits for the program. At the same
LOW RISK: A clinical trial found the chance of children aged six to 11 having a bad reaction to the Moderna vaccine was about the same as for adults, the FDA said The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday issued emergency use authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six to 11. Specialists attended a meeting at the FDA yesterday morning to review the safety and effectiveness of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine on children aged six to 11, FDA Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said. They agreed that the vaccine is suitable for children in that age category as their primary series of vaccines, she said, adding that each dosage should be 0.25ml, or only half the adult dose, and the two doses should be administered at least 28 days apart. According to a phase
REVISED: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung announced new testing regulations for people isolating after having had close contact with a confirmed case The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 1,626 local cases of COVID-19 and two associated deaths, including a two-year-old boy and a man in his 90s. The center also announced revised testing requirements for people under home isolation or home quarantine, which take effect today. Imported cases stood at 101, including 36 each from Vietnam and Indonesia, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. New Taipei City had the most new domestic cases with 583, followed by Taipei with 287, Taoyuan with 197, Keelung with 148, Hualien County with 74, Kaohsiung with 64, Yilan County with