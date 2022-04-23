The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that rapid tests for COVID-19 would replace preventive isolation for “essential workers,” or people working in industries deemed critical to maintaining a functioning society.
Faced with a spike in COVID-19 cases, the new policy is part of government measures to preserve the nation’s response capability, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing.
Current pandemic regulations stipulate that people who had close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
Starting today, essential workers who are isolating at home can be recalled to work if they take rapid tests every two days, Chen said.
Asked what professions and entities fall under this category, Chen said that the concerned regulatory authorities would make the call.
Citing an example, he said people working in the energy or oil industry, as well as members of the military, are a priority concern.
Photo: CNA
The respective regulatory authorities will decide before a private or public entity can recall workers, and only if the pandemic reserve workforce was activated and is deemed to be operationally insufficient, he said.
Rapid tests for the recalled worker are to be performed every two days over a 10-day period after exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case, he said.
Addressing concerns over vaccines, Chen said the government is on the verge of signing an agreement for 1.5 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses, including vaccines for children, adding that they could be delivered as early as next month.
Photo: CNA
As for rapid test kits, Chen said that 7.8 million Abbot test kits are to arrive on Saturday next week, 21 million Roche test kits on May 2 and tens of millions more after that.
An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that 1.235 million domestically produced test kits should be available by Sunday.
Asked at the news briefing about former health minister Yaung Chih-liang’s (楊志良) statement that he had asked the government to allow the importation of 10 million Chinese-made rapid test kits, Chen said that the ministry has no record of such a request being made.
Rapid test kits — like other drugs and medical devices — must obtain authorization from the Food and Drug Administration before an import license can be issued, he said.
Taiwan yesterday reported 3,859 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,766 domestically transmitted infections.
The CECC added that 11 patients, aged 60 to 100, had developed moderate infections, while one patient in their 90s developed a severe infection.
Five of the 11 patients are unvaccinated, five had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and one of them had received two doses. The patient with a severe infection is unvaccinated.
Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Saturday called for US troops to be stationed in Taiwan, harkening back to the allies’ arrangement prior to 1979. Given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Bolton called for Taiwan to be protected through political and military deterrence. That means increasing defense budgets and tightening coordination between the two militaries, he said. It could also mean stationing troops in Taiwan as the US did before formal diplomatic relations were severed in 1979, a move Bolton said would benefit both sides. Bolton, who served from 2018 to 2019 under former US president Donald Trump, made the comments in
QUARANTINE-FREE ENTRY: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said ‘free entry’ might be an option in July with nations having similar infection rates Taiwan is to have a rationing scheme for rapid COVID-19 test kits similar to the one introduced for masks in February 2020, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Under the new rationing system, which is expected to begin early next month, every resident would be given a quota of five at-home test kits, Chen told a committee hearing at the Legislative Yuan. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said that over the next four months, the government would contract with local manufacturers to purchase about 31 million rapid test kits for the program. At the same
LOW RISK: A clinical trial found the chance of children aged six to 11 having a bad reaction to the Moderna vaccine was about the same as for adults, the FDA said The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday issued emergency use authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six to 11. Specialists attended a meeting at the FDA yesterday morning to review the safety and effectiveness of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine on children aged six to 11, FDA Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said. They agreed that the vaccine is suitable for children in that age category as their primary series of vaccines, she said, adding that each dosage should be 0.25ml, or only half the adult dose, and the two doses should be administered at least 28 days apart. According to a phase
REVISED: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung announced new testing regulations for people isolating after having had close contact with a confirmed case The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 1,626 local cases of COVID-19 and two associated deaths, including a two-year-old boy and a man in his 90s. The center also announced revised testing requirements for people under home isolation or home quarantine, which take effect today. Imported cases stood at 101, including 36 each from Vietnam and Indonesia, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. New Taipei City had the most new domestic cases with 583, followed by Taipei with 287, Taoyuan with 197, Keelung with 148, Hualien County with 74, Kaohsiung with 64, Yilan County with