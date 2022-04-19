COVID-19: Shanghai lockdown sees first COVID-19 deaths

AFP, SHANGHAI





Just three people have died from COVID-19 in Shanghai since a grueling lockdown began last month, despite recording hundreds of thousands of cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, China said yesterday.

The first deaths from China’s biggest outbreak since the emergence of the virus in Wuhan more than two years ago were three elderly people aged 89 to 91, all of whom had underlying health issues, authorities said.

Beijing has said that its “zero COVID” policy of hard lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines has curbed fatalities and avoided the public health crises that have engulfed much of the rest of the world.

A worker in personal protective equipment uses a megaphone to tell building residents under lockdown in Shanghai on Sunday where to pick up food. Photo: Aly Song, Reuters

However, some have cast doubt on official figures in a nation with low vaccination rates among its vast elderly population.

By contrast, Hong Kong has attributed nearly 9,000 deaths to COVID-19 since the Omicron variant first surged there in January.

Unverified social media posts have also claimed unreported deaths — typically before being removed from the Internet.

The three reported victims “deteriorated into severe cases after going into hospital,” the Shanghai City Government said.

The Shanghai health commissioner on Sunday said that 62 percent of residents over the age of 60 had two vaccine doses, while only 38 percent in the demographic had three.

Asymptomatic infections have driven the surge, with nearly 90 percent of the more than 22,000 new cases yesterday displaying no illness, the municipal health commission said.

China last reported new COVID-19 deaths on March 19 — two people in the northeastern rustbelt province of Jilin — the first such acknowledged deaths in more than a year.

Beijing has said that dropping restrictions could let the pathogen run amok through its poorly resourced healthcare system, potentially causing millions of deaths.

However, experts say that political considerations are also at play, with the Chinese Communist Party staking a degree of its legitimacy on crushing emerging outbreaks in a year that is likely see Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) secure a precedent-breaking third term in office.

“This is a sensitive and critical year for the regime,” University of Toronto political science professor Lynette Ong said. “China has always given so much prominence to social stability, and a health crisis is a potentially big disrupter.”

Such concerns might be what are continuing to motivate officials in Shanghai, who have zealously implemented lockdown curbs to “the point that it becomes silly” even as the highly transmissible Omicron variant refuses to be quelled, Ong said.

Unverified posts and overseas media outlets have previously said that elderly patients in the city had died after contracting COVID-19 even as no fatalities appeared in official figures.

A city health official told a news conference yesterday that the “direct cause” of the three confirmed deaths was “underlying disease.”