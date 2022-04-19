Airstrikes yesterday killed at least six people in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, as Russia pounded targets across the country while massing forces for an expected all-out assault in the east.
The “powerful” airstrikes in the west came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Moscow of wanting to “destroy” the entire eastern region of Donbas near the border with Russia.
During its latest briefing, the Russian Ministry of Defense said it had hit more than a dozen military targets with airstrikes at various locations across Ukraine.
Photo: Reuters
Following the attack on Lviv, black smoke billowed from the gutted roof of a car repair shop above the railway tracks in the northwest of the city as air raid sirens wailed.
“Fires were set off as a result of the strikes. They are still being put out. The facilities were severely damaged,” Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytsky wrote on social media.
In the south, Russia continued its push to capture the besieged city of Mariupol, where the last remaining Ukrainian forces in the strategic port prepared for a final stand.
“The city still has not fallen,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
“There’s still our military forces, our soldiers, so they will fight to the end,” he told ABC’s This Week. “We will not surrender.”
While several large cities were under siege, he said, not one, with the exception of Kherson in the south, had fallen, and more than 900 towns and cities had been recaptured.
In the east, Ukrainian authorities urged people in Donbas to move west to escape a large-scale Russian offensive.
“Russian troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the east of our country in the near future. They want to literally finish off and destroy Donbas,” Zelenskiy said in a statement late on Sunday.
Lugansk Governor Sergiy Gaiday said that the coming week would be “difficult.”
DAILY CASES SURPASS 1,000: People should continue living their life as usual, as only two among this year’s 6,543 local cases had severe symptoms, the CECC said Taiwan’s local COVID-19 case count might reach 10,000 per day and a cummulative total of more than 1 million Taiwanese might be infected by the end of the month, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday, as the nation posted a daily record of 1,209 new domestic cases. Chen said that rather than suppressing the spread of the ongoing outbreak involving the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the nation should strive to reduce its damage, as Omicron cases usually have mild or no symptoms. The means to that end should be raising
‘SCALING UP’: A Swedish and European delegation emphasized their unified support for Taiwan, calling their visit a signal across the Strait of support from Europe to Taiwan A delegation of six high-ranking US lawmakers yesterday arrived in Taipei for a one-day visit as part of their Asia tour. US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is ranking member of the US Senate Budget Committee, is leading the delegation, which also includes US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and Republican senators Richard Burr, Ben Sasse and Rob Portman. Republican Representative Ronny Jackson is the only US House of Representatives member on the visit. Burr is ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, while Portman is ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The group touched
HERBAL FORMULA: A health official said NRICM101, a Chinese traditional medicine, would be available via a prescription for people who have no or mild symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a record single-day high of 744 local COVID-19 infections and 189 imported cases, and said that a Taiwan-developed traditional herbal formula — Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (NRICM101) — would be offered to people with mild symptoms who apply for it. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the most domestic cases were reported in New Taipei City (264 cases), followed by Taipei (141 cases), Taoyuan (65 cases), Keelung (56 cases), Kaohsiung (50 cases), Hualien County (48 cases), Taichung (23 cases), Hsinchu County (23 cases), and one to
Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Saturday called for US troops to be stationed in Taiwan, harkening back to the allies’ arrangement prior to 1979. Given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Bolton called for Taiwan to be protected through political and military deterrence. That means increasing defense budgets and tightening coordination between the two militaries, he said. It could also mean stationing troops in Taiwan as the US did before formal diplomatic relations were severed in 1979, a move Bolton said would benefit both sides. Bolton, who served from 2018 to 2019 under former US president Donald Trump, made the comments in