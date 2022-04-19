Strikes hit western Ukraine as Russia masses in east

AFP, LVIV, Ukraine





Airstrikes yesterday killed at least six people in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, as Russia pounded targets across the country while massing forces for an expected all-out assault in the east.

The “powerful” airstrikes in the west came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Moscow of wanting to “destroy” the entire eastern region of Donbas near the border with Russia.

During its latest briefing, the Russian Ministry of Defense said it had hit more than a dozen military targets with airstrikes at various locations across Ukraine.

Firefighters put out a blaze resulting from Russian shelling in Lviv, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Following the attack on Lviv, black smoke billowed from the gutted roof of a car repair shop above the railway tracks in the northwest of the city as air raid sirens wailed.

“Fires were set off as a result of the strikes. They are still being put out. The facilities were severely damaged,” Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytsky wrote on social media.

In the south, Russia continued its push to capture the besieged city of Mariupol, where the last remaining Ukrainian forces in the strategic port prepared for a final stand.

“The city still has not fallen,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

“There’s still our military forces, our soldiers, so they will fight to the end,” he told ABC’s This Week. “We will not surrender.”

While several large cities were under siege, he said, not one, with the exception of Kherson in the south, had fallen, and more than 900 towns and cities had been recaptured.

In the east, Ukrainian authorities urged people in Donbas to move west to escape a large-scale Russian offensive.

“Russian troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the east of our country in the near future. They want to literally finish off and destroy Donbas,” Zelenskiy said in a statement late on Sunday.

Lugansk Governor Sergiy Gaiday said that the coming week would be “difficult.”