North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised the test-firing of a new guided weapons system to improve North Korea’s “tactical nukes,” state media said yesterday, capping days of celebrations surrounding the birthday of the country’s founding leader.
The launch was but the latest in an unprecedented blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, which included firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.
It also came just ahead of US-South Korea military training exercises that are due to begin today.
Photo: EPA-EFE / KCNA
The “new-type tactical guided weapon ... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
It said the test was successful, but did not specify when or where it took place.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected two projectiles fired late on Saturday, which flew 110km at an altitude of 25km, traveling at speeds of about Mach 4.
Photo: EPA-EFE / KCNA
The US said it was “aware of the North Korean statement that they conducted a test of a long-range artillery system,” a Pentagon spokesperson said, adding it was monitoring the situation.
Analysts had widely expected Pyongyang to conduct a nuclear test as part of events to celebrate Friday’s anniversary of the 110th birthday of North Korea’s founding leader Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un’s grandfather.
Expectations were heightened because of indications that Pyongyang had restarted work at one of its known nuclear testing sites.
The weapon tested over the weekend appeared to be a new short-range ballistic missile — but no less significant, analysts said.
“This is North Korea’s first tactical nuclear weapon delivery system, it would seem,” said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “You don’t have to be particularly imaginative to put this two and two together.”
“This test of a tactical nuclear delivery system comes as indicators grow of significant reconstitutive work at North Korea’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site,” Panda said.
Photographs carried by the Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a grinning Kim — surrounded by uniformed officials — applauding as he watched what it said was the test-firing of the weapon.
Kim gave a military research team “important instructions on further building up the defense capabilities and nuclear combat forces,” the KCNA report said.
South Korean officials have said Pyongyang could stage a military parade or carry out a weapons test on or around Monday next week, the anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army.
