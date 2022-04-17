Russia stepped up airstrikes on Kyiv yesterday, hitting a military factory a day after Moscow warned it would renew attacks following two weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.
Smoke rose from Darnyrsky District in the southeast of the capital after what Moscow said were “high-precision long-range” strikes on the armaments plant.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities were still determining whether anyone had been killed or injured in the attack.
Photo: AP
A heavy police and military presence was deployed around the factory, one day after a similar strike on a plant that produced the Neptune missiles Kyiv and Washington say sunk Russia’s Black Sea naval flagship on Thursday.
In the past few days, the bodies of more than 900 civilians were found outside the capital, most of whom had been shot dead, police said.
Andriy Nebytov, a regional police chief, said that in the towns around Kyiv, bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials.
He cited police data indicating that 95 percent died from gunshot wounds.
“Consequently, we understand that under the [Russian] occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.
More bodies are being found every day under rubble and in mass graves, with the largest number of more than 350 found in Bucha, he added.
Nebytov said that utility workers began gathering and burying bodies in the Kyiv suburb while it was still under Russian control.
Russian troops had been “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views, he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian troops occupying parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south of terrorizing civilians and hunting for anyone who served in the Ukrainian military or government.
“The occupiers think this will make it easier for them to control this territory, but they are very wrong. They are fooling themselves,” Zelenskiy said. “Russia’s problem is that it is not accepted — and never will be accepted — by the entire Ukrainian people. Russia has lost Ukraine forever.”
Yesterday’s strike on the Ukrainian capital was among the first since Russian forces began withdrawing from regions around Kyiv, instead turning their focus on gaining control of the eastern Donbas region.
Kyiv Governor Oleksandr Pavliuk said there were at least two other Russian strikes on the city on Friday and that civilians thinking about returning should “wait for quieter times.”
Residential areas of Kyiv were struck repeatedly at the beginning of Russia’s invasion. Moscow has denied intentionally striking civilian infrastructure.
