Lee Ming-che returns home after prison term in China

By Chung Li-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





Democracy advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲) returned home to Taiwan yesterday after serving a five-year prison sentence in China for “subversion of state power.”

Lee’s wife, Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), who had campaigned for his release, said the couple would hold a news conference after her husband has completed his mandatory COVID-19 quarantine.

“I have finally returned to Taiwan, and am looking — through the window — at a haggard, but equally excited Ching-yu,” the operators of the “Looking for Lee” Facebook page cited Lee Ming-che as saying.

Democracy advocate Lee Ming-che, right, yesterday arrives at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport after five years in prison in China. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

The 47-year-old went missing in March 2017 after he traveled to China’s Guangdong Province from Macau to visit friends. Ten days later, he was confirmed to have been arrested by Chinese authorities on suspicion of “harming China’s national security.”

The Facebook post, jointly signed by the couple, thanked those who had spent time and effort trying to rescue him.

“Your concern has been the source of strength and will that a victim of his belief had drawn upon,” the post said. “Our family’s suffering has ended, but there are so many more in China whose human rights have been violated. We hope that they, too, may one day find relief.”

Freedom must be earned “just like Taiwanese have earned their freedom, democracy and human rights from authoritarian rule and the Martial Law period through blood and tears,” it said, adding that Chinese would hopefully also recognize this.

Lee Ming-che felt estranged from the world, but added: “Now I am embraced by love, and not imprisoned by terror.”

At the time of his arrest, Lee Ming-che was a staff member at Taipei’s Wenshan Community College. He had been active in sharing Taiwan’s experiences in establishing a democracy with Chinese Internet users and by participating in efforts to help families of jailed Chinese dissidents.

After being detained for six months, Lee appeared in court in Hunan Province in September 2017.

He was accused of working with a Chinese defendant to circulate comments that attacked the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese government and its political system, and promoting “Western-style democracy” on social media and messaging platforms.

Lee Ming-che pleaded guilty and was in November 2017 sentenced to five years in prison.

He was released on the last day of his term on Thursday, taking into account the period he was held before his conviction.