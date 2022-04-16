Democracy advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲) returned home to Taiwan yesterday after serving a five-year prison sentence in China for “subversion of state power.”
Lee’s wife, Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), who had campaigned for his release, said the couple would hold a news conference after her husband has completed his mandatory COVID-19 quarantine.
“I have finally returned to Taiwan, and am looking — through the window — at a haggard, but equally excited Ching-yu,” the operators of the “Looking for Lee” Facebook page cited Lee Ming-che as saying.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
The 47-year-old went missing in March 2017 after he traveled to China’s Guangdong Province from Macau to visit friends. Ten days later, he was confirmed to have been arrested by Chinese authorities on suspicion of “harming China’s national security.”
The Facebook post, jointly signed by the couple, thanked those who had spent time and effort trying to rescue him.
“Your concern has been the source of strength and will that a victim of his belief had drawn upon,” the post said. “Our family’s suffering has ended, but there are so many more in China whose human rights have been violated. We hope that they, too, may one day find relief.”
Freedom must be earned “just like Taiwanese have earned their freedom, democracy and human rights from authoritarian rule and the Martial Law period through blood and tears,” it said, adding that Chinese would hopefully also recognize this.
Lee Ming-che felt estranged from the world, but added: “Now I am embraced by love, and not imprisoned by terror.”
At the time of his arrest, Lee Ming-che was a staff member at Taipei’s Wenshan Community College. He had been active in sharing Taiwan’s experiences in establishing a democracy with Chinese Internet users and by participating in efforts to help families of jailed Chinese dissidents.
After being detained for six months, Lee appeared in court in Hunan Province in September 2017.
He was accused of working with a Chinese defendant to circulate comments that attacked the Chinese Communist Party, the Chinese government and its political system, and promoting “Western-style democracy” on social media and messaging platforms.
Lee Ming-che pleaded guilty and was in November 2017 sentenced to five years in prison.
He was released on the last day of his term on Thursday, taking into account the period he was held before his conviction.
‘SCALING UP’: A Swedish and European delegation emphasized their unified support for Taiwan, calling their visit a signal across the Strait of support from Europe to Taiwan A delegation of six high-ranking US lawmakers yesterday arrived in Taipei for a one-day visit as part of their Asia tour. US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is ranking member of the US Senate Budget Committee, is leading the delegation, which also includes US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and Republican senators Richard Burr, Ben Sasse and Rob Portman. Republican Representative Ronny Jackson is the only US House of Representatives member on the visit. Burr is ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, while Portman is ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. The group touched
FREEING UP BEDS: The shift to home quarantine came as the nation reported its second-highest daily increase this year and signed a contract for more treatment drugs New Taipei City residents aged 65 or younger who contract COVID-19, but are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms can now quarantine at home, the New Taipei City Government said yesterday, as it adopted a new Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) protocol on a trial basis. The announcement came as the center yesterday reported 439 new domestic cases, the second-highest daily increase this year. Given the “shockingly high” transmission rate of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and that most of those infected only have mild or no symptoms, the city is asking people who meet certain conditions to quarantine at home, New
HERBAL FORMULA: A health official said NRICM101, a Chinese traditional medicine, would be available via a prescription for people who have no or mild symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a record single-day high of 744 local COVID-19 infections and 189 imported cases, and said that a Taiwan-developed traditional herbal formula — Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (NRICM101) — would be offered to people with mild symptoms who apply for it. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the most domestic cases were reported in New Taipei City (264 cases), followed by Taipei (141 cases), Taoyuan (65 cases), Keelung (56 cases), Kaohsiung (50 cases), Hualien County (48 cases), Taichung (23 cases), Hsinchu County (23 cases), and one to
‘DEVELOPMENT HALL’: Chiang Wan-an’s remarks are bold and forward-thinking, but he must be prepared to face mounting pressure from within the KMT, a party source said Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) on Friday proposed changing the name of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei to the “Taiwan Development Memorial Hall” (台灣建設紀念館), to commemorate all Taiwanese who helped build the nation over the past seven decades. Taiwanese should look at the larger picture when determining the memorial hall’s role in history, Chiang said. Former presidents Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) protected the Republic of China and contributed greatly to the development of Taiwan during the Cold War era, an achievement that should be the goal of any political party in Taiwan,