Shanghai yesterday reported more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases, setting a new record a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said that the country must continue with its strict “dynamic COVID clearance” policy and pandemic control measures.
Shanghai’s 25 million residents remain largely under lockdown, although restrictions were partially eased in some areas this week.
Raising hopes for a shift in policy, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday published on social media a guide on home quarantining.
Photo: Bloomberg
Under China’s rules, even people who have no symptoms after testing positive must quarantine at centralized facilities, where many people have complained about poor conditions.
The CDC’s guide on quarantine at home — in a well-ventilated room stocked with masks, sanitizer and other gear — raised hopes that the rule for quarantine at state facilities might be relaxed.
However, when asked by a social media user in an online comments section about who might be eligible for home quarantine, the CDC referred to the old rules.
Shanghai authorities also gave no hint of any change in approach during a briefing yesterday.
Shanghai yesterday reported 2,573 symptomatic cases for the previous day, up from 1,189 a day earlier, while asymptomatic cases reached 25,146, up from 25,141.
A city official said that cases continued to rise despite the lockdown in part because of a backlog of test results and because of ongoing transmission among family members.
In Hong Kong, some social distancing measures are to be relaxed next week, allowing people to dine at restaurants in the evening and lifting restrictions on private gatherings.
From Thursday next week, restaurants would be allowed to operate until 10pm, with a maximum of four people per table, officials said yesterday.
Other businesses that were ordered to temporarily close, such as beauty parlors, gyms, theme parks and cinemas, would also be allowed to reopen, although capacity would be limited to 50 percent, officials said.
Bars are to remain closed, they said.
Additional reporting by AP
