US President Joe Biden has accused Russian forces of committing genocide in Ukraine, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is intensifying a campaign to take the port city of Mariupol.
Biden’s accusation comes as Moscow — already accused by the West of widespread atrocities against civilians — is feared to be readying a massive onslaught across Ukraine’s east that Washington warned might involve chemical weapons.
“Yes, I called it genocide,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday, hours after employing the term during a speech in Iowa. “We’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me.”
Photo: AFP
“It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian,” he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy — who has repeatedly accused Moscow of attempted “genocide” — wrote on Twitter of Biden: “True words of a true leader.”
“Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil,” Zelenskiy wrote — renewing his appeal for more heavy weapons to “prevent further Russian atrocities.”
Biden had previously described Putin as a “war criminal” as the discovery of hundreds of civilians reportedly killed in Bucha, outside Kyiv, sparked global revulsion.
He had stopped short of using the term “genocide,” in line with US protocol, because of its strict legal definition and the heavy implication the accusation carries.
While the toll on towns occupied during the month-long offensive to take Kyiv is still coming to light, the heaviest civilian toll is feared to be in Mariupol, where Zelenskiy said he believed Russia had killed “tens of thousands.”
Moscow is believed to be trying to connect occupied Crimea with Russian-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas, and has laid siege to the strategically located city.
Experts say its fall is inevitable, but as fighting drags toward its seventh week, the Ukrainian army is still clinging on.
The Ukrainian Ground Forces yesterday wrote on Telegram that airstrikes on the city continued, particularly targeting its port, and the huge Azovstal iron and steel works.
The latter maze-like complex has been a focus of urban resistance in Mariupol, with fighters using tunnels below the vast industrial site to slow Russian forces.
“It’s a city within a city,” said Eduard Basurin, a representative for pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donetsk region. “There are several underground levels that date back to Soviet times which you can’t bombard from above. You have to go underground to clean them out, and that will take time.”
Reports on Monday from Ukraine’s Azov battalion said that a Russian drone had dropped a “poisonous substance” in the area, with people experiencing respiratory failure and neurological problems.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was unable to confirm the allegations, but that Washington had “credible information” Russia might use tear gas mixed with chemical agents in the city.
The world’s chemical weapons watchdog said it was “concerned” by the unconfirmed reports coming from Mariupol, and was “monitoring closely.”
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby warned the use of such weapons by Moscow would “elicit a response not just from the United States, but from the international community,” without elaborating.
