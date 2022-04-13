More than 10,000 civilians killed in Mariupol: mayor

AP, KYIV





The besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol yielded more horrors after six weeks of pummeling by Russian troops, with the mayor saying more than 10,000 civilians have died in the strategic southern port, their corpses “carpeted through the streets.”

As Russia pounds the northeastern city of Kharkiv and prepares for an assault in the east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces could resort to chemical weapons, and Western officials said they were investigating an unconfirmed claim by a Ukrainian regiment that a poisonous substance was dropped on Mariupol.

The city has seen some of the heaviest attacks and civilian suffering in the war, but the land, sea and air assaults by Russian forces fighting to capture it have increasingly limited information about what is happening inside the city.

A relative reacts after the body of a civilian was exhumed from a shallow grave near his home in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Speaking by telephone with The Associated Press on Monday, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused Russian forces of having blocked weeks of attempted humanitarian convoys into the city in part to conceal the carnage.

Boychenko said the death toll in Mariupol alone could surpass 20,000.

Boychenko also gave new details of allegations by Ukrainian officials that Russian forces have brought mobile cremation equipment to Mariupol to dispose of the corpses of victims of the siege.

He said Russian forces have taken many bodies to a huge shopping center where there are storage facilities and refrigerators.

“Mobile crematoriums have arrived in the form of trucks: You open it, and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned,” Boychenko said.

The mayor spoke from Ukrainian-controlled territory outside Mariupol.

Boychenko said he had several sources for his description of the alleged methodical burning of bodies by Russian forces in the city, but did not detail them.

The discovery of large numbers of apparently massacred civilians after Russian forces retreated from cities and towns around the capital, Kyiv, already has prompted widespread condemnation and accusations that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Those forces withdrew after they failed to take Kyiv in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance, and they now say they plan to focus on Donbas, an industrial region in the east. Western officials have pointed to signs Russia’s military is gearing up for a major offensive there.

Western officials have repeatedly warned that Putin could resort to using unconventional weapons, particularly chemical agents.

Zelenskiy repeated that warning in his nightly address on Monday.

“We take this as seriously as possible,” Zelenskiy said.

A Ukrainian regiment defending a giant metals plant claimed on Monday, without providing evidence, that a drone had dropped a poisonous substance on Mariupol.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the US could not confirm the drone report, but noted the administration’s persistent concerns “about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine.”