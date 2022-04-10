Russian forces appeared to have committed war crimes by targeting civilians in Ukraine, but lawyers must investigate the alleged incidents, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday.
Leaving Ukraine after a visit, she said she had on Friday seen the destruction in the town of Bucha near Kyiv. A forensics team began exhuming a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of civilians who local officials said were killed while Russians occupied the town.
“My instinct says: ‘If this is not a war crime, what is a war crime?’ But I am a medical doctor by training and lawyers have to investigate carefully,” Von der Leyen told reporters on board a train leaving Ukraine yesterday.
Photo: Reuters
“I saw the photos, [Ukrainian Prime Minister] Denys Shmyhal showed me: Killing people as they are walking by. We could also see with our own eyes that the destruction in the city is targeted into the civilian lives. Residential buildings are no military target,” she said, referring to Bucha.
Separately yesterday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the perpetrators of civilian killings in Bucha were guilty of war crimes and must be held accountable.
“This is something we cannot forget,” Scholz said. “We cannot overlook that this is a crime. These are war crimes we will not accept ... those who did this must be held accountable.”
Moscow has rejected allegations by Ukraine and Western nations of war crimes, and has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation.”
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that allegations that Russian forces had executed civilians in Bucha were a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army.
On Friday, the same day that Von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell visited Kyiv and its outskirts, Ukraine and its allies blamed Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying the missiles said to have struck Kramatorsk station were used only by Ukraine’s military and that Russia’s armed forces had no targets assigned in Kramatorsk on Friday.
The EU is working with Ukraine in a joint investigation team to gather evidence of possible war crimes for use in future court cases, Von der Leyen said.
“It is extremely important that it is well documented, to prevent defeats in court because the evidence is not good enough,” Von der Leyen said.
