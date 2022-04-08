Exiled Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi yesterday stepped aside and transferred his powers to a presidential council, as international and regional efforts to end the country’s long-running civil war gained momentum with a two-month truce.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, major players in the conflict, appear to have played a role in Hadi’s decision, quickly welcoming it with a pledge of US$3 billion in aid.
The head of the new council has close ties to Riyadh.
Photo: AFP
Whether the switch would expedite an end to the grinding war remains to be seen, as UN-
sponsored negotiations have been at an impasse and fighting, airstrikes and missile attacks continued until late last month.
The Houthis did not immediately comment on Hadi’s announcement.
Photo: AFP / SPA
Peter Salisbury, a Yemen expert at the International Crisis Group, described the power transfer as “A Big Deal.”
The development is the “most consequential shift in the inner workings of the anti-Houthi bloc since war began,” he wrote on Twitter.
Hadi said the newly established council would run the internationally recognized government and lead negotiations with the Iranian-backed Houthis, according to a statement aired on state-run media.
The move is meant to unify the anti-Houthi camp after years of infighting and disputes, and was almost certainly orchestrated in Riyadh, where Yemeni factions were meeting over the past week to discuss efforts to end the war.
“With this declaration a Presidential Leadership Council shall be established to complete the implementation of the tasks of the transitional period. I irreversibly delegate to the Presidential Leadership Council my full powers,” Hadi said on Yemen’s state-run TV.
Hadi also sacked Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, a powerful military figure, and delegated al-Ahmar’s powers to the presidential council.
The presidential council is chaired by Rashad al-Alimi, an adviser to Hadi and former minister of the interior with the government of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh.
STILL FIGHTING: Taiwanese do not yet need to ‘live with COVID-19,’ as the nation has not reached the point where that needs to be considered, the health minister said Taiwan still intends to open up gradually with a focus on balancing disease prevention with economic development, despite a spike in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, calling the approach the “new Taiwan mode.” The nation has enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines in reserve and sufficient medical resources to allow the government to take some risks and relax restrictions, Su said at the legislature in Taipei. The government would continue to closely monitor the disease’s spread and make necessary adjustments, he added. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lee Guei-min (李貴敏) asked Su whether the government considered raising the nationwide
RESPONSIBILITY URGED: The health minister said that the aim is for people to live as normally as possible, so no restrictions on necessary daily activities would be imposed The criteria for releasing COVID-19 cases from isolation have been eased slightly, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that specialists attended a meeting yesterday morning to discuss the criteria for releasing people with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms. To preserve healthcare capacity and as more has been learned about the virus, those at the meeting suggested that the criteria be modified, he said. As of Saturday, of the 1,530 local cases reported this year, 1,527, or 99.8 percent, were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, Chen said. Centers for Disease
EXPEDITED REARMING: Australia has accelerated plans to purchase long-range strike missiles years ahead of schedule because of growing threats posed by Russia and China China would learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but when Beijing might launch an invasion is difficult to predict, US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo told a media roundtable with reporters from across the Indo-Pacific region yesterday. Paparo made the comment when asked whether the performance of Ukraine’s military and Western sanctions against Russia might deter Beijing from launching an assault or accelerate its plans for an invasion. Beijing is, without a doubt, keeping close tabs on the war in Ukraine and attempting to learn from it, Paparo said. Regardless of what it learns, Beijing would apply the lessons to bolstering its
CLARITY NEEDED: After the CUPP said last year that it was advocating unification with China, there was debate about the constitutionality of punishing such behavior Legislators have proposed amending the Anti-Infiltration Act (反滲透法) so that political parties found to have colluded with an enemy state to affect the outcome of an election can be dissolved. The preamble of a draft amendment proposed by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) cited the UK’s MI5 security service as last year saying that Beijing has used Chinese agents to infiltrate all major British political parties, and was “engaging in political interference activities through donation of funds to influence policies on China.” Australia has raised the alarm regarding similar activities. Under the Anti-Infiltration Act, political parties that have colluded