Ukraine minister appeals to NATO for more weapons

SELF-DEFENSE: Ukraine’s foreign minister called for sustainable and sufficient supplies of weapons to save more lives and win the war against Russia

AP, BRUSSELS





Ukraine yesterday appealed to NATO for more weapons in its fight against Russia to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha, and urged Germany to slash red tape so that more supplies can get in.

NATO has refused to send troops to Ukraine or police any no-fly zone to prevent Russia from completely overwhelming its neighbor. However, individual member states are supplying anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, as well as equipment and medical supplies.

For Ukraine, this is simply not enough.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, left, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg give a press conference at the start of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“My agenda is very simple. It only has three items on it. It’s weapons, weapons and weapons,” Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba told reporters in Brussels, as NATO foreign ministers gathered to discuss ways to shore up support for Kyiv.

“We know how to fight. We know how to win, but without sustainable and sufficient supplies requested by Ukraine, these wins will be accompanied by enormous sacrifices,” Kuleba said. “The more weapons we get and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved.”

Germany was widely criticized earlier this year for its refusal to provide only non-lethal supplies, as Ukrainian cities buckled under Russia’s air and ground offensive.

Members of the Kyiv Territorial Defense Anastasiia and Viacheslav yesterday celebrate their wedding under the rules of martial law in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion. Photo: EPA-EFE

However, once Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade, Berlin changed tack, sending arms and ramping up defense spending.

Kuleba said that Germany can do more, and go faster.

“While Berlin has time, Kyiv doesn’t,” he said.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock said that her country is “looking closely with our partners at how we can support Ukraine in the future more intensively, and more coordinated because they have a right of self defense and we will support this.”

Some of the countries sending weapons are making a distinction about what kind of support they can provide. They said Ukraine should only receive arms that can be used for defensive purposes, and not war planes or tanks that might allow the country to really fight back, rather than hold out.

Rejecting the rhetorical arguments, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: “Ukraine is fighting a defensive war, so this distinction between offensive and defensive weapons doesn’t actually have any real meaning.”

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly was yesterday to vote on a US push to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.

A two-thirds majority of voting members — abstentions do not count — can suspend a country from the 47-member council.

Western diplomats said they were confident they have enough support among the 193-member General Assembly to adopt a resolution to suspend Moscow.

Additional reporting by Reuters