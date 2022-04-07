Ex-security head launches bid for HK’s top office

BEIJING’S MAN: Local media reports said John Lee, who oversaw Hong Kong’s clampdown on pro-democracy protests, would stand unchallenged

Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee (李家超), a veteran law-enforcement official, yesterday announced his plan to run for Hong Kong’s top job, in a sign that Beijing is focused on deepening its crackdown on dissent in the territory.

Hong Kong’s No. 2 official told a news briefing that he had notified outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) in a letter that he would step down and seek her job.

“Having been in the government for over 40 years, to serve the people of Hong Kong is a glory,” Lee said, adding that he would elaborate on his agenda once his candidacy had been formally approved by Beijing.

Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee speaks at a news conference in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AFP

China’s Hong Kong Liaison Office told local elites earlier yesterday that Lee, 64, had the blessing of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) government to become chief executive, media including the South China Morning Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

No other candidates were expected to be endorsed by Beijing.

“China seems to have given up the idea of Hong Kong as an international financial hub, at least in the short term,” Eilo Yu (余永逸), associate professor in government and public administration at the University of Macau, said of Beijing’s decision to back Lee over a more business-minded candidate. “They are likely focusing on first taking control. Essentially, the national security camp has won the game.”

Lee’s solitary run in the May 8 vote would mark the first time in two decades a candidate has stood unopposed, reducing the votes of the 1,500 mostly Beijing loyalists on the Hong Kong’s election committee to a rubber stamp for China.

“The election of the CE [chief executive] is by now mainly for show,” said Steve Tsang (曾銳生), director of the School of Oriental and Asian Studies Institute at the University of London. “Beijing has made sure it gets the candidate it wants.”

The former career police officer emerged as a potential candidate in June last year when he was named chief secretary, a post that has launched two of the territory’s four leaders into the top job. Prior to that, Lee served as Lam’s security minister, overseeing a clampdown on the pro-democracy opposition and implementing a Beijing-drafted National Security Law.

Lam on Monday said that she would not seek re-election after a tumultuous five-year term consumed by internal crises, unprecedented intervention by Beijing and increasing isolation from the West.

Hong Kong’s next leader is to take office on July 1.