Western powers were yesterday readying new sanctions against Russia after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for tougher action and accused Moscow of atrocities during the six-week war.
The measures follow an international outcry over hundreds of civilians found dead in areas from which Russian troops have withdrawn around Ukraine’s capital, including the town of Bucha.
In a video address to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Zelenskiy showed harrowing images of corpses — including of children — that he said were victims of Russian atrocities.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“They cut off limbs ... slashed their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children,” he said, after earlier comparing Russia’s assault to the 1937 Nazi bombing of the town of Guernica.
The Kremlin has denied any civilian killings, claiming the images emerging from Bucha and other sites are fakes produced by Ukrainian forces, or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out.
Zelenskiy called for Russia’s exclusion from the UN Security Council, where it is one of five members with veto power, saying it was blocking the UN from carrying out “the functions for which it was created.”
Photo: AFP
The UN General Assembly announced later that it would vote today on suspending Russia from the body’s Human Rights Council, after moves by the US and Britain to have it excluded.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than 11 million displaced as refugees or within Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.
Western powers have already pummeled Russia with debilitating economic sanctions, which yesterday forced Moscow to make foreign debt payments on dollar-denominated bonds in rubles.
However, the killings in Bucha and elsewhere have galvanized support for Kyiv, with Washington announcing another US$100 million in military aid, and produced new momentum for additional sanctions on Moscow.
Washington, in coordination with the G7 and the EU, was yesterday expected to announce measures including a ban on all new investments in Russia.
“You can expect ... that they will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian-owned financial institutions, also state-owned enterprises,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a briefing on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the EU was poised to implement a fifth round of sanctions cutting off Russian coal imports — and European Council President Charles Michel said that “sooner or later,” it must also impose oil and gas sanctions.
Calling the deaths “war crimes, Michel said: “There must be, and there will be, severe consequences for all those responsible.”
However, addressing the Irish parliament yesterday, Zelenskiy condemned the “indecisiveness” of EU nations, which are dependent on Russian energy.
“We still need to convince Europe that Russian oil cannot feed the Russian military machine with new sources of funding,” Zelenskiy said, as he also called for the total exclusion of Russian banks from Western finance.
In other moves to isolate Moscow, a string of EU countries — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — have expelled more than 200 Russian diplomats and staff this week.
The Kremlin called the mass expulsions a “short-sighted move” that would complicate efforts to negotiate an end to the hostilities.
