Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy early yesterday said that he would address the UN Security Council later in the day and predicted that further instances of mass killings of civilians by Russian troops would be discovered.
Yesterday’s council session was to consider Ukrainian allegations of the murder of civilians by Russian soldiers in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, following the discovery of hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range.
Russia categorically denied the accusations, calling them “criminal provocations,” and said it would present “empirical evidence” to the council that its forces were not involved in atrocities.
Photo: AFP
Zelenskiy has spoken by video link to more than a dozen assemblies — including the US Congress, the British parliament and the European Parliament.
“I would like to emphasize that we are interested in the most complete, transparent investigation, the results of which will be known and explained to the entire international community,” he said in a video in the early hours of yesterday.
In Bucha, where mass graves and bodies have been found, at least 300 civilians had been killed, Zelenskiy said.
“And this is only one town, one of many Ukrainian communities which the Russian forces managed to capture,” he said. “Now, there is information that in Borodyanka and some other liberated Ukrainian towns, the number of casualties of the occupiers may be even much higher.”
Ukrainian authorities said they have restored control over the Kyiv region and other districts, after Russia said that it had shifted its aims away from Kyiv and Chernihiv in the north to secure control over the eastern Donbas region.
Around the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, “the occupiers did something that the locals did not even witness during the Nazi occupation 80 years ago,” Zelenskiy said.
It is in Ukraine’s interest to have “thousands of journalists there — as many as possible. Let the world see what Russia has done,” he added.
Concerns remain about civilians trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol, where authorities say at least 5,000 people have been killed, while Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boichenko has said that 90 percent of the city has been destroyed.
About 130,000 residents are trapped inside, and evacuation efforts are on hold because of “incessant” bombing, Boichenko said.
Additional reporting by AFP
