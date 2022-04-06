‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe: UN

Humanity has less than three years to halt the rise of planet-warming carbon emissions and less than a decade to slash them by nearly half, UN climate experts said on Monday, warning that the world faces a last-gasp race to ensure a “livable future.”

That daunting task is still — only just — possible, but policies are leading the planet toward catastrophic temperature rises, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said, adding that nations “are taking our future right to the wire.”

The 2,800-page report documents “a litany of broken climate promises,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a blistering criticism of governments and industry.

People drive on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: AFP

“Some government and business leaders are saying one thing, but doing another. Simply put, they are lying, and the results will be catastrophic,” Guterres said.

Over the past few months, the IPCC published the first two installments in a trilogy of mammoth scientific assessments covering how greenhouse gas emissions are heating the planet and what that means for life on Earth.

This third report outlines what can be done about it.

“We are at a crossroads,” IPCC Chairman Hoesung Lee said. “The decisions we make now can secure a livable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said these tools “are firmly within our grasp... Nations of the world must be brave enough to use them.”

The solutions touch on all aspects of life, require significant investment and need “immediate action,” the IPCC said.

The first item on the global to-do list is to stop greenhouse gas emissions from rising further. That must be done before 2025 to have a hope of keeping within even the Paris Agreement’s less ambitious warming target of 2°C above preindustrial levels.

Only 1.1°C of warming has so far ushered in a surge of deadly extreme weather across the planet.

The report makes clear that investments to cut emissions would be far less expensive than the cost of failing to limit warming.

Scientists say that any rise above 1.5°C risks the collapse of ecosystems and the triggering of irreversible shifts.

To achieve that target, carbon emissions need to drop 43 percent by 2030 and 84 percent by mid-century, the report said.

“It’s now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5°C,” said Jim Skea, a professor of sustainable energy at Imperial College London and cochair of the working group behind the report.

“Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible,” Skea said.

While government policies, investments and regulations would propel emissions cuts, the IPCC said that individuals can also make a big difference.

Cutting back on long-haul flights, switching to plant-based diets, climate-proofing buildings and other ways of cutting energy consumption could reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 to 70 percent by 2050.

“Individuals with high socio-economic status contribute disproportionately to emissions and have the highest potential for emissions reductions — as citizens, investors, consumers, role models and professionals,” the IPCC said.