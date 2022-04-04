A Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America (TCCNA) delegation last week sought support in Washington for Taiwan’s bid to join regional trade pacts and enhance its role in international organizations.
The 14-member delegation embarked on the three-day visit on Thursday, during which they met with officials from the US Department of Commerce and the Washington office of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), as well as dozens of members of the US Congress, TCCNA president Michelle Chang (張聖儀) told a news briefing on Saturday.
The group appealed to members of Congress to facilitate the signing of a Taiwan-US trade agreement to promote trade and commerce between the two countries by eliminating trade barriers such as tariffs, Chang said.
Photo: CNA
It also urged the members of Congress to support Taiwan joining the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework being planned by US President Joe Biden’s administration.
The delegation expressed hope that the members of Congress would support Taiwan’s participation in the WHO and World Health Assembly, Chang said.
The 75th World Health Assembly is set to open on May 22 in Geneva, Switzerland.
“We hope at this important moment, the WHO can at least give Taiwan observer status,” Chang said.
Although the US is not a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the delegation also sought Congress’ support for Taiwan’s bid to join the free-trade agreement involving 11 economies in the Pacific region, she said.
The delegation spoke with about 40 members of Congress, including US senators Dan Sullivan and Tammy Duckworth, who traveled to Taiwan in June last year, Chang said.
On Thursday, the delegation met with Richard Steffens, the US Department of Commerce’s acting deputy assistant secretary for Asia, to exchange views on economic and trade exchanges with the US, among other issues.
They met Ingrid Larson, managing director of the Washington AIT office, and officials in charge of economics and trade affairs at the office the following day.
The meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, focused on Taiwan-US relations and how to promote bilateral economic and trade exchanges, Chang said.
To promote Taiwan’s participation in the CPTPP, the delegation held a tea party for CPTPP member states on Thursday, which was attended by 14 representatives.
Several of the attendees were ambassadors of the member states in the US, Chang said, declining to disclose the participating countries.
The participants promised to share the TCCNA’s message and urge their governments to back Taiwan’s membership bid, Chang said.
The TCCNA, established in 1987, is composed of businesspeople who immigrated to North America from Taiwan. It consists of about 40 chambers of commerce in the US and Canada.
STILL FIGHTING: Taiwanese do not yet need to ‘live with COVID-19,’ as the nation has not reached the point where that needs to be considered, the health minister said Taiwan still intends to open up gradually with a focus on balancing disease prevention with economic development, despite a spike in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, calling the approach the “new Taiwan mode.” The nation has enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines in reserve and sufficient medical resources to allow the government to take some risks and relax restrictions, Su said at the legislature in Taipei. The government would continue to closely monitor the disease’s spread and make necessary adjustments, he added. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lee Guei-min (李貴敏) asked Su whether the government considered raising the nationwide
NOT ALONE: Beijing’s attempts to ‘choke Taiwan’s international space, pressure its friends and interfere’ in its government threaten all democracies, the AIT director said Enhancing Taiwan’s role as “a regional security partner” and promoting global supply chain resilience are among the top priorities of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in the second year of US President Joe Biden’s presidency, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said on Wednesday evening. Speaking at the annual Hsieh Nien Fan (謝年飯) banquet hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, Oudkirk said that the US-China relationship is facing challenges in areas such as trade and human rights, while the US is also concerned about Beijing’s ties with Moscow, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the Indo-Pacific region, China’s aggressive
TRANSFORMATION: Hong Kong’s efforts to obstruct Taiwan in international spaces show that Beijing is eroding the territory’s autonomy in these groups, the report said The Hong Kong government has been working with China to block Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the WTO, the US Department of State said in a report published on Thursday. Even as the Chinese government took new measures to erode democracy in Hong Kong, representatives of the territory acted on behalf of Beijing to advance its objectives in the international arena, the report said. The latest annual Hong Kong Policy Act report, published by the state department and mandated by the US Congress, assessed the state of democratic freedoms in Hong Kong from March last year to last month. During that period, Beijing moved
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized Beijing after the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) apologized for showing the Republic of China (ROC) flag in a promotional image for last week’s World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender tournament in Doha. The ITTF had shown the flags of the ROC and India in an Instagram Moment post of the WTT Contender mixed doubles final between Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) and India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batraon on Thursday last week that it later called an inadvertent error by technical staff. Lin and Cheng won the title after defeating the Indian