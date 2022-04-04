Russia accused of war crimes as strikes hit Odesa

AFP, ODESA, Ukraine





Ukraine yesterday accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discovery of mass graves and civilians apparently “executed” in the streets of Bucha, as explosions rocked the Black Sea port city of Odesa, which has largely been spared in the conflict.

In Bucha, reporters saw at least 20 bodies, all in civilian clothing, strewn across a single street, while 280 other bodies had been buried in mass graves elsewhere.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called it a “deliberate massacre” and urged G7 countries to impose “devastating” sanctions immediately.

People watch as smoke rises after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP

“It looks exactly like war crimes,” Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s spokesman told BBC television. “We found mass graves. We found people with their hands and with their legs tied up ... and with shots, bullet holes, in the back of their head... They were clearly civilians and they were executed.”

British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss called for “indiscriminate” Russian attacks in Bucha and elsewhere to “be investigated as war crimes.”

“We will not allow Russia to cover up their involvement in these atrocities through cynical disinformation,” she added.

In Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel said the EU was helping Ukraine and non-governmental organizations gather evidence “for pursuit in international courts.”

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has already opened a probe into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukranian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 11 local community leaders in Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk were “in captivity.”

In Odesa, plumes of thick black smoke billowed over the strategic port city, after air strikes shook residents awake at about 6am.

“We were woken up by the first explosion, then we saw a flash in the sky, then another, then another. I lost count,” a local man, Mykola, 22, said from the roof of a building overlooking the site.

“High-precision sea and air-based missiles destroyed an oil refinery and three storage facilities for fuel and lubricants” at Odesa that were supplying fuel to Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Some of the missiles were shot down by air defense,” said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.

Nearly 4.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, with almost 40,000 pouring into neighboring countries in the last 24 hours alone, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said.