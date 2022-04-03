The US is to end a sweeping expulsion policy related to COVID-19 that has effectively closed down the US asylum system at the border with Mexico, as it is no longer needed to protect public health, US health officials said on Friday.
The Title 42 order would remain in effect until May 23 to allow border officials time to prepare for its termination and ramp up COVID-19 vaccines for arriving migrants, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a 30-page order.
“After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary,” the CDC wrote in a separate statement.
Photo: Reuters
The order was issued in March 2020 as countries around the world shuttered their borders due to COVID-19 fears. More than 1 million migrants and asylum seekers have since then been rapidly expelled under the policy.
US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, kept Title 42 in place after taking office in January last year despite fierce criticism from his own political party and campaign promises to reverse the restrictive immigration policies of former Republican US president Donald Trump.
Leading Democrats, medical experts and the UN criticized Title 42, saying it expels migrants to dangerous places in Mexico, denies them their legal right to request asylum and that scientific evidence does not support its stated goal of limiting the spread of the virus.
Republicans said lifting the COVID-19 restrictions would encourage more migrants to enter illegally at a time when border crossings are breaking records.
Guatemala’s government on Friday said it expects the number of Guatemalans seeking to migrate to rise after the US government ends its Title 42 expulsion policy.
US Department of Homeland Security officials on a call with reporters on Friday said that they are setting up additional temporary facilities at the border to handle more migrants.
The department has also redeployed more than 600 law enforcement officers to the border in anticipation of the changes.
“Nonetheless, we know that smugglers will spread misinformation to take advantage of vulnerable migrants,” US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “Let me be clear: Those unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed.”
WORKERS’ DORMITORIES: Most of the local cases were linked to a cluster infection in Hsinchu County, while a cluster in Keelung rose by 19 new cases to reach 27 The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 83 local COVID-19 cases, including 52 linked to a construction site in Taoyuan and its workers’ dormitories in Hsinchu County. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said yesterday’s domestic caseload is Taiwan’s highest since June 27 last year, when 88 local cases were reported. Yesterday’s local cases include a family of four in Taitung County. The initial case in the family cluster is a woman who tested positive after seeking treatment for a fever, vomiting and a sore throat, Chen said. Four other local cases are linked to a
STILL FIGHTING: Taiwanese do not yet need to ‘live with COVID-19,’ as the nation has not reached the point where that needs to be considered, the health minister said Taiwan still intends to open up gradually with a focus on balancing disease prevention with economic development, despite a spike in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, calling the approach the “new Taiwan mode.” The nation has enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines in reserve and sufficient medical resources to allow the government to take some risks and relax restrictions, Su said at the legislature in Taipei. The government would continue to closely monitor the disease’s spread and make necessary adjustments, he added. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lee Guei-min (李貴敏) asked Su whether the government considered raising the nationwide
NOT ALONE: Beijing’s attempts to ‘choke Taiwan’s international space, pressure its friends and interfere’ in its government threaten all democracies, the AIT director said Enhancing Taiwan’s role as “a regional security partner” and promoting global supply chain resilience are among the top priorities of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in the second year of US President Joe Biden’s presidency, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said on Wednesday evening. Speaking at the annual Hsieh Nien Fan (謝年飯) banquet hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, Oudkirk said that the US-China relationship is facing challenges in areas such as trade and human rights, while the US is also concerned about Beijing’s ties with Moscow, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the Indo-Pacific region, China’s aggressive
‘BUTCHER’: The White House scrambled to temper Joe Biden’s comments, while the French president warned against a verbal escalation and urged a diplomatic solution US President Joe Biden on Saturday castigated Russian President Vladimir Putin over the month-old war in Ukraine, bluntly calling him “a butcher” who “cannot remain in power.” In an impassioned speech from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, delivered after meeting top Ukrainian ministers in Poland and earlier conferring with NATO and EU allies on the conflict, Biden plainly warned Russia: “Don’t even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory.” Although the White House moved quickly to temper Biden’s unprecedented comments on Putin — saying the US leader is not seeking “regime change” in Russia and was referring to Putin’s