US to stop blocking asylum seekers at border with Mexico

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The US is to end a sweeping expulsion policy related to COVID-19 that has effectively closed down the US asylum system at the border with Mexico, as it is no longer needed to protect public health, US health officials said on Friday.

The Title 42 order would remain in effect until May 23 to allow border officials time to prepare for its termination and ramp up COVID-19 vaccines for arriving migrants, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a 30-page order.

“After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary,” the CDC wrote in a separate statement.

From left, Elvia, 9, Sarai, 10, and Yadira, 8, asylum seekers from Central America, pass their time on Friday at a migrant camp at the border with the US in Reynosa, Mexico. Photo: Reuters

The order was issued in March 2020 as countries around the world shuttered their borders due to COVID-19 fears. More than 1 million migrants and asylum seekers have since then been rapidly expelled under the policy.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, kept Title 42 in place after taking office in January last year despite fierce criticism from his own political party and campaign promises to reverse the restrictive immigration policies of former Republican US president Donald Trump.

Leading Democrats, medical experts and the UN criticized Title 42, saying it expels migrants to dangerous places in Mexico, denies them their legal right to request asylum and that scientific evidence does not support its stated goal of limiting the spread of the virus.

Republicans said lifting the COVID-19 restrictions would encourage more migrants to enter illegally at a time when border crossings are breaking records.

Guatemala’s government on Friday said it expects the number of Guatemalans seeking to migrate to rise after the US government ends its Title 42 expulsion policy.

US Department of Homeland Security officials on a call with reporters on Friday said that they are setting up additional temporary facilities at the border to handle more migrants.

The department has also redeployed more than 600 law enforcement officers to the border in anticipation of the changes.

“Nonetheless, we know that smugglers will spread misinformation to take advantage of vulnerable migrants,” US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “Let me be clear: Those unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed.”