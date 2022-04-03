Ukraine yesterday said that Russian forces were making a “rapid retreat” from northern areas around the capital, Kyiv, and the city of Chernigiv as the International Committee of the Red Cross prepared for a fresh evacuation effort from the besieged southern port of Mariupol.
However, retreating troops were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Ukrainian said Russian forces were concentrating in the east and south, a day after thousands of people from Mariupol and surrounding Russian-held areas escaped in a convoy of buses and private vehicles.
Photo: Reuters
“Russia is prioritizing a different tactic: falling back on the east and south,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on social media.
He said that while Russian forces appeared to be pulling back from Kyiv and Chernigiv, their aim was to “control a vast stretch of occupied territory and set up there in a powerful way.”
Moscow’s aim was to dig in there and “drastically reduce losses & dictate terms,” he wrote on Twitter. “Without heavy weapons we won’t be able to drive [Russia] out.”
Photo: Reuters
Mariupol has been an important Ukrainian hold-out, experiencing weeks of Russian shelling, with at least 5,000 residents killed, local officials said.
The estimated 160,000 people who remain face shortages of food, water and electricity.
“We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol,” Zelenskiy said in a video address.
Dozens of buses carrying Mariupol residents who had escaped the devastated city arrived on Friday in Zaporizhzhia, 200km to the northwest, an Mykhaylo Podolyak reporter on the scene said.
The buses carried people who had fled Mariupol to Russian-occupied Berdiansk.
“We were crying when we reached this area. We were crying when we saw soldiers at the checkpoint with Ukrainian crests on their arms,” said Olena, holding her young daughter in her arms. “My house was destroyed. I saw it in photos. Our city doesn’t exist anymore.”
The Red Cross said that its team headed to Mariupol to try and conduct an evacuation was forced to turn back on Friday after “arrangements and conditions made it impossible to proceed.”
It said it was planning to try again yesterday.
Peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow resumed via video on Friday, but the Kremlin said that what it described as a helicopter attack on a fuel depot inside Russia would hamper negotiations.
However, Kyiv would not be drawn on whether it was behind the attack, with Zelenskiy telling US network Fox News: “I’m sorry, I do not discuss any of my orders as commander in chief.”
Additional reporting by AP
