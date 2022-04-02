The EU yesterday sought to convince China’s leaders at a virtual summit not to back Russia in its war on Ukraine, as the conflict threatened to hit vital trade ties between the economic superpowers.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel held talks first with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) ahead of a videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).
The talks are usually an effort to deepen trade ties, but the exchange of tit-for-tat sanctions over the plight of Uighurs in Xinjiang, followed by Beijing’s trade coercion of EU-member Lithuania over its Taiwan relations, soured the mood.
Photo: Reuters
The dialogue has also been overshadowed by Western fears of Chinese support for Moscow in its attack on Ukraine. The EU and US worry that Beijing’s failure to condemn the invasion means it could be willing to help the Kremlin sidestep the effects of sanctions or even supply hardware to aid the war effort.
“The international community notably China and the EU have a mutual responsibility to use their joint influence and diplomacy to bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated humanitarian crisis,” Michel wrote on Twitter after the first round of the talks.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs European Affairs Director-General Wang Lutong (王魯彤) said the two sides had “agreed to work together to maintain peace, stability and prosperity in the world.”
“On Ukraine, Premier Li Keqiang said that China opposes both a hot war and a cold war; it opposes division of blocs and taking sides,” he wrote on Twitter.
China Central Television reported that Li told EU leaders that China pushes for peace talks on Ukraine in “its own way.”
The EU’s ties with its largest trading partner had already been battered by a stream of tensions ahead of Moscow’s assault on Ukraine. The annual summit was skipped last year as ties frayed and the ratification of a major investment pact was put on ice.
The downgrade in relations came surprisingly quickly after the EU and China in late 2020 secured the investment deal long sought by Germany.
Human rights concerns, and US pressure on the EU, sapped momentum, sowing distrust and sinking diplomatic ties.
The tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threaten to hit relations harder — even if the EU for now is shying off threatening sanctions on Beijing if its helps the Kremlin.
In a meeting with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Wednesday said that “China-Russia cooperation has no limits,” repeating a line used by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi.
Additional reporting by Reuters
