Convoy heads to Mariupol to attempt another evacuation

AP, KYIV





A convoy of buses yesterday headed to Mariupol in another attempt to evacuate people from the besieged port city, while Russia pressed its attacks in several parts of Ukraine ahead of a planned new round of talks aimed at ending the fighting.

After the Russian military agreed to a limited ceasefire in the area, the International Committee of the Red Cross said its teams were traveling to Mariupol with relief and medical supplies, and hoped to help pull civilians out of the beleaguered city today.

Previous attempts at establishing a similar humanitarian corridor have fallen apart.

Meanwhile, Russian forces shelled Kyiv suburbs that Ukraine recently retook control of, a regional official said.

New attacks in the area where Moscow had promised to de-escalate further undermined hopes of a resolution to end the war on the eve of a new round of talks.

A day earlier, Ukrainian officials reported Russian shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv and around another city where it had vowed to ease up.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported new strikes on Ukrainian fuel stores late on Wednesday, and Ukrainian officials said there were artillery barrages in and around the northeastern city of Kharkiv over the past day.

Despite the fighting raging in those areas, the Russian military said it committed to a cease-fire along the route from Mariupol to the Ukraine-held city of Zaporizhzhia from yesterday morning.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 45 buses would be sent to collect civilians who have suffered some of the worst deprivations of the war.

Food, water and medical supplies have all run low during a weeks-long blockade and bombardment of the city.

Civilians who have managed to leave have typically done so using private vehicles, but the number of drivable vehicles left in the city has also dwindled and fuel stocks are low.

The Red Cross, which is helping run the evacuation, said its teams have already left for Mariupol.

“It’s desperately important that this operation takes place,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “The lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol depend on it.”

As the new evacuation attempt was announced, evidence emerged that a Red Cross warehouse in the city had been struck earlier this month amid intense Russian shelling of the area.

In satellite pictures from Planet Labs PBC, holes could be seen in the warehouse’s roof, along with a painted red cross on a white background.

The aid organization said no staff have been at the site since March 15.