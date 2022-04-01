China, Solomons agree to controversial security pact

‘GRAVE’ CONCERNS: The announcement of the signing came hours after the president of Micronesia made public an impassioned plea to Sogavare to reconsider the proposal

AP, BEIJING





China and the Solomon Islands have signed a draft version of a security pact that could see Chinese police and other forces take up duties in the Pacific island nation, Honiara said yesterday, drawing concerns from traditional partners Australia, New Zealand and the US.

The Solomon Islands government said the draft agreement had been initialed by representatives of the two sides and would “be cleaned up and await signatures of the two countries’ foreign ministers.”

The agreement aims to “respond to Solomon Islands’ soft and hard domestic threats. Solomon Islands will continue to roll out the implementation of its national security strategy and uphold its foreign policy of ‘Friends to all and enemies to none,’” a government news release said.

A China Police Liason Team officer, center, trains local Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers in an undated photograph released on Tuesday. Photo: AFP / RSIPF

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Tuesday rejected concerns that regional safety would be jeopardized by the treaty, calling such concerns “utter nonsense,” adding that “I find it very insulting ... to be branded as unfit to manage our sovereign affairs.”

Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It could also send warships to the islands for stopovers and to replenish supplies, leading to speculation about the possibility of China establishing a naval base on the islands.

Deepening concerns, the draft agreement stipulates that China would need to sign off on any information that is released about joint security arrangements, including at news briefings.

The Solomon Islands, home to about 700,000 people, switched its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019 — a contributing factor to riots in November last year between residents of different islands within the country.

The US and Australia have long been concerned about the potential for China to build a naval base in the South Pacific, allowing its navy to project power far beyond its borders.

Any Chinese military presence would likely force Canberra and Washington to change their military posture in the region.

Australian Department of Defence Chief of Joint Operations Lieutenant General Greg Bilton said yesterday that the China-Solomon Islands pact would “change the calculus” of his country’s operations in the Pacific.

Word that the pact had been initialed came just hours after Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo made public an impassioned plea to Sogavare to reconsider signing the deal.

Panuelo voiced “grave security concerns about this proposed agreement” in a Wednesday letter to the leader, citing rising tensions between China and the US.

“My fear is that we — the Pacific Islands — would be at the epicenter of a future confrontation between these major powers,” Panuelo wrote.

In his letter to Sogavare, Panuelo asked the Solomons leader to consider the long-term consequences “for the entire Pacific region, if not the entire world” of signing the security pact.

Separately yesterday, the Chinese and Cambodian armies signed a memorandum of understanding, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesman Colonel Wu Qian (吳謙) told a news conference in Beijing without elaborating on the details of the agreement.

“China and Cambodia are close neighbors and iron-clad friends,” Wu said. “In recent years, the pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries in various fields, including strategic communication, joint exercises and training, exchanges and personnel training, has continued to deepen.”

Additional reporting by AFP and Bloomberg