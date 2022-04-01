China and the Solomon Islands have signed a draft version of a security pact that could see Chinese police and other forces take up duties in the Pacific island nation, Honiara said yesterday, drawing concerns from traditional partners Australia, New Zealand and the US.
The Solomon Islands government said the draft agreement had been initialed by representatives of the two sides and would “be cleaned up and await signatures of the two countries’ foreign ministers.”
The agreement aims to “respond to Solomon Islands’ soft and hard domestic threats. Solomon Islands will continue to roll out the implementation of its national security strategy and uphold its foreign policy of ‘Friends to all and enemies to none,’” a government news release said.
Photo: AFP / RSIPF
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Tuesday rejected concerns that regional safety would be jeopardized by the treaty, calling such concerns “utter nonsense,” adding that “I find it very insulting ... to be branded as unfit to manage our sovereign affairs.”
Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It could also send warships to the islands for stopovers and to replenish supplies, leading to speculation about the possibility of China establishing a naval base on the islands.
Deepening concerns, the draft agreement stipulates that China would need to sign off on any information that is released about joint security arrangements, including at news briefings.
The Solomon Islands, home to about 700,000 people, switched its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019 — a contributing factor to riots in November last year between residents of different islands within the country.
The US and Australia have long been concerned about the potential for China to build a naval base in the South Pacific, allowing its navy to project power far beyond its borders.
Any Chinese military presence would likely force Canberra and Washington to change their military posture in the region.
Australian Department of Defence Chief of Joint Operations Lieutenant General Greg Bilton said yesterday that the China-Solomon Islands pact would “change the calculus” of his country’s operations in the Pacific.
Word that the pact had been initialed came just hours after Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo made public an impassioned plea to Sogavare to reconsider signing the deal.
Panuelo voiced “grave security concerns about this proposed agreement” in a Wednesday letter to the leader, citing rising tensions between China and the US.
“My fear is that we — the Pacific Islands — would be at the epicenter of a future confrontation between these major powers,” Panuelo wrote.
In his letter to Sogavare, Panuelo asked the Solomons leader to consider the long-term consequences “for the entire Pacific region, if not the entire world” of signing the security pact.
Separately yesterday, the Chinese and Cambodian armies signed a memorandum of understanding, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesman Colonel Wu Qian (吳謙) told a news conference in Beijing without elaborating on the details of the agreement.
“China and Cambodia are close neighbors and iron-clad friends,” Wu said. “In recent years, the pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries in various fields, including strategic communication, joint exercises and training, exchanges and personnel training, has continued to deepen.”
Additional reporting by AFP and Bloomberg
TAIWAN ‘F’ GRADES: Acer, Asus and MSI were listed among 42 companies ‘digging in’ their operations in Russia, Yale Management School research showed Forty-two companies — including three Taiwanese firms — are still operating in Russia, despite the majority of international companies having left the country in protest over its invasion of Ukraine, US research showed yesterday. On Feb. 28 — four days after the invasion began — Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, the senior associate dean for Leadership Studies at the Yale School of Management, and other Yale researchers published on a Web site a list of companies that had left Russia or were continuing to operate in the country. The team divided the list into five categories: “withdrawal,” “suspension,” “scaling back,” “buying time” and “digging in”
WORKERS’ DORMITORIES: Most of the local cases were linked to a cluster infection in Hsinchu County, while a cluster in Keelung rose by 19 new cases to reach 27 The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 83 local COVID-19 cases, including 52 linked to a construction site in Taoyuan and its workers’ dormitories in Hsinchu County. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said yesterday’s domestic caseload is Taiwan’s highest since June 27 last year, when 88 local cases were reported. Yesterday’s local cases include a family of four in Taitung County. The initial case in the family cluster is a woman who tested positive after seeking treatment for a fever, vomiting and a sore throat, Chen said. Four other local cases are linked to a
INCREASED COOPERATION: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that once reciprocal offices have been established, bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields would increase An application from Lithuania to open a representative office in Taiwan has been received, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The ministry expressed its sincere welcome to Lithuania for opening an office in Taiwan and would assist as necessary, it said. Confirmation of the application came after Lithuanian Minister of the Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite said that her country was well prepared to open such an office. “We are fully ready to open a Lithuanian trade office,” Armonaite told the Central News Agency. “And I just sent a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, so that we could
‘BUTCHER’: The White House scrambled to temper Joe Biden’s comments, while the French president warned against a verbal escalation and urged a diplomatic solution US President Joe Biden on Saturday castigated Russian President Vladimir Putin over the month-old war in Ukraine, bluntly calling him “a butcher” who “cannot remain in power.” In an impassioned speech from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, delivered after meeting top Ukrainian ministers in Poland and earlier conferring with NATO and EU allies on the conflict, Biden plainly warned Russia: “Don’t even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory.” Although the White House moved quickly to temper Biden’s unprecedented comments on Putin — saying the US leader is not seeking “regime change” in Russia and was referring to Putin’s