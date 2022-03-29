Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to achieve peace “without delay,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ahead of another planned round of talks — although he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin could end the war.
While hinting at possible concessions in an interview with independent Russian media outlets, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine’s priority is ensuring its sovereignty and its “territorial integrity” — preventing Russia from carving up the nation, something Ukraine and the West say could now be Moscow’s goal.
“Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state — we are ready to go for it,” Zelenskiy added.
Photo: Reuters
The Ukrainian president has suggested as much before, but rarely so forcefully, and the latest remarks come as the two sides said talks would resume today.
Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining NATO, which Moscow sees as a threat.
Zelenskiy said that the question of neutrality, which would keep Ukraine out of NATO or other military alliances, should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw.
Zelenskiy has also said that Ukraine needs security guarantees of its own as part of any deal.
“We must come to an agreement with the president of the Russian Federation, and in order to reach an agreement, he needs to get out of there on his own feet ... and come to meet me,” he said in an interview that Russia barred its media from publishing.
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov yesterday said that the two presidents could meet, but only after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated.
“The meeting is necessary once we have clarity regarding solutions on all key issues,” Lavrov said in an interview with Serbian media.
He accused Ukraine of only wanting to “imitate talks,” but said Russia needed concrete results.
In an overnight video address to his nation, Zelenskiy said Ukraine sought peace “without delay” in talks due to get underway in Istanbul, Turkey.
That location was agreed after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Putin on Sunday, the Turkish leader’s office said. Negotiators were expected to arrive in Istanbul yesterday.
Earlier talks, by videoconference and in person, have failed to make progress on ending a more than one-month-old war that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country.
Meanwhile, Kyiv has banned reporting on troop and equipment movements not announced or approved by the military.
Journalists who contravene the law could face three to eight years in prison.
The restrictions came after Ukrainian authorities criticized social media users who posted photographs or videos of troop movements.
In a widely publicized case, a Kyiv resident was accused by the security services of posting images on TikTok showing Ukrainian military vehicles near a shopping mall that was later destroyed by a Russian missile strike.
