Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Saturday expressed regret at a lack of attention to Middle East conflicts, as the West pushes them to show more solidarity with Ukraine.
“The humanitarian suffering that we have seen in Ukraine, and everyone is talking about it right now ... has been the suffering of a lot of countries in this region for years and nothing happened,” Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a roundtable at the annual Doha Forum.
“We have never seen a global response to address those sufferings,” he added, evoking “the brutality against the Syrian people, or against the Palestinians or against the Libyans or against the Iraqis, or against the Afghans.”
Photo: AFP
Al Thani expressed hope that the Ukraine conflict would serve as “a wake-up call for everyone in the international community, to look at our region and to address the issues ... with the same level of commitment that we have seen between Russia and Ukraine.”
Hundreds of thousands of people in Yemen have been killed, directly or indirectly, and millions have been displaced as a result of its years-long conflict, in what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
The war in Syria is estimated to have killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions more since it began with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011.
In a video message to the Doha Forum earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Qatar to increase natural gas production because of the conflict.
“The future of Europe rests with your efforts,” he told the audience that included the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
He drew comparisons between the war in his country and the conflict in Syria, where Russia’s intervention in 2015 was seen as having turned the tide in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s favor.
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan appeared to support the Qatari position.
“The engagement of the global community ... now and then, it’s quite different,” he said at the forum.
Chinese academics have reportedly been instructed to evaluate the possibility of unifying with Taiwan by force, as the war in Ukraine has caused Beijing to bring the Taiwan question to the fore of its agenda, a national security official said on Sunday. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is moving ahead on its “overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era,” which centers on peaceful methods such as legal or other action, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. However, it is also studying the possibility of using force, including lessons to be learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
SOUTH CHINA SEA: US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said if deterrence fails in the disputed area, ‘my second mission is to be prepared to fight and win’ China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built up in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top US military commander said on Sunday. US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said that the hostile actions were in stark contrast to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) past assurances that Beijing would not transform the artificially enlarged islands in contested waters into military bases. The efforts were the flexing of military muscle by the People’s
REUNIFICATION LAW? Chen Ming-tong said he does not see China adopting such a law, as it would put too much pressure on Beijing to set a timetable to achieve it It is “highly unlikely” that China would invade Taiwan this autumn, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) told lawmakers yesterday, amid reports of a leaked Russian intelligence document suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is considering doing so. “I believe this so-called leaked document is part of cognitive warfare targeting Taiwan,” Chen told a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, but stopped short of naming China or Russia. As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is scheduled to hold its 20th National Congress this autumn, the party’s main task is to maintain stability, Chen said. It is
TAIWAN ‘F’ GRADES: Acer, Asus and MSI were listed among 42 companies ‘digging in’ their operations in Russia, Yale Management School research showed Forty-two companies — including three Taiwanese firms — are still operating in Russia, despite the majority of international companies having left the country in protest over its invasion of Ukraine, US research showed yesterday. On Feb. 28 — four days after the invasion began — Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, the senior associate dean for Leadership Studies at the Yale School of Management, and other Yale researchers published on a Web site a list of companies that had left Russia or were continuing to operate in the country. The team divided the list into five categories: “withdrawal,” “suspension,” “scaling back,” “buying time” and “digging in”