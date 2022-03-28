FDI more than doubles in first two months: agency

Staff writer, with CNA





Government-approved foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of this year rose by more than 100 percent annually, driven largely by investments in a wind energy project and an elevator manufacturer, the Investment Commission reported last week.

During the two-month period, the commission approved US$1.76 billion of FDI applications, up 100.91 percent year-on-year, it said on Monday last week.

One of the big contributors to the FDI surge was Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP), which gained approval to invest an additional NT$10.56 billion (US$369 million) in the Changfang (彰芳) wind farm off the coast of Changhua County, the commission said.

The national flag flies next to Taipei 101 on Nov. 24 last year. Photo: Bloomberg

Another major investor was Hitachi Ltd, which bought a 12.82 percent stake in elevator manufacturer Yungtay Engineering Co (永大機電) at a cost of NT$24.67 billion, the commission said.

The value of approved FDI from countries included in the government’s New Southbound Policy increased 5.21 percent from a year earlier to about US$137 million, led by Singapore, Thailand and Australia, the commission’s data showed.

The policy aims to enhance trade and exchanges between Taiwan and 18 countries in Southeast and South Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand, in a bid to reduce Taiwan’s dependence on China.

Approved investments from China in the first two months of the year totaled US$5.83 million, down 56 percent from a year earlier, the commission said, adding that the plunge reflected a relatively high comparison base over the same period of last year.

The value of Taiwan’s approved foreign-bound investments in January and last month fell 22.13 percent from a year earlier to US$742 million, the commission said.