Government-approved foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of this year rose by more than 100 percent annually, driven largely by investments in a wind energy project and an elevator manufacturer, the Investment Commission reported last week.
During the two-month period, the commission approved US$1.76 billion of FDI applications, up 100.91 percent year-on-year, it said on Monday last week.
One of the big contributors to the FDI surge was Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP), which gained approval to invest an additional NT$10.56 billion (US$369 million) in the Changfang (彰芳) wind farm off the coast of Changhua County, the commission said.
Another major investor was Hitachi Ltd, which bought a 12.82 percent stake in elevator manufacturer Yungtay Engineering Co (永大機電) at a cost of NT$24.67 billion, the commission said.
The value of approved FDI from countries included in the government’s New Southbound Policy increased 5.21 percent from a year earlier to about US$137 million, led by Singapore, Thailand and Australia, the commission’s data showed.
The policy aims to enhance trade and exchanges between Taiwan and 18 countries in Southeast and South Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand, in a bid to reduce Taiwan’s dependence on China.
Approved investments from China in the first two months of the year totaled US$5.83 million, down 56 percent from a year earlier, the commission said, adding that the plunge reflected a relatively high comparison base over the same period of last year.
The value of Taiwan’s approved foreign-bound investments in January and last month fell 22.13 percent from a year earlier to US$742 million, the commission said.
Chinese academics have reportedly been instructed to evaluate the possibility of unifying with Taiwan by force, as the war in Ukraine has caused Beijing to bring the Taiwan question to the fore of its agenda, a national security official said on Sunday. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is moving ahead on its “overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era,” which centers on peaceful methods such as legal or other action, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. However, it is also studying the possibility of using force, including lessons to be learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
SOUTH CHINA SEA: US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said if deterrence fails in the disputed area, ‘my second mission is to be prepared to fight and win’ China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built up in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top US military commander said on Sunday. US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said that the hostile actions were in stark contrast to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) past assurances that Beijing would not transform the artificially enlarged islands in contested waters into military bases. The efforts were the flexing of military muscle by the People’s
REUNIFICATION LAW? Chen Ming-tong said he does not see China adopting such a law, as it would put too much pressure on Beijing to set a timetable to achieve it It is “highly unlikely” that China would invade Taiwan this autumn, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) told lawmakers yesterday, amid reports of a leaked Russian intelligence document suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is considering doing so. “I believe this so-called leaked document is part of cognitive warfare targeting Taiwan,” Chen told a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, but stopped short of naming China or Russia. As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is scheduled to hold its 20th National Congress this autumn, the party’s main task is to maintain stability, Chen said. It is
TAIWAN ‘F’ GRADES: Acer, Asus and MSI were listed among 42 companies ‘digging in’ their operations in Russia, Yale Management School research showed Forty-two companies — including three Taiwanese firms — are still operating in Russia, despite the majority of international companies having left the country in protest over its invasion of Ukraine, US research showed yesterday. On Feb. 28 — four days after the invasion began — Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, the senior associate dean for Leadership Studies at the Yale School of Management, and other Yale researchers published on a Web site a list of companies that had left Russia or were continuing to operate in the country. The team divided the list into five categories: “withdrawal,” “suspension,” “scaling back,” “buying time” and “digging in”