Canberra has ‘great concern’ over China deal with Solomons

Reuters





There was “great concern” across the Pacific after the Solomon Islands confirmed that it was creating a security partnership with China, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday.

The Pacific island nation on Friday said it was expanding ties with China to combat security threats and ensure a safe environment for investment as it diversifies security relations.

A potential China security pact with the Solomon Islands has sparked concerns in Australia and New Zealand about Chinese influence in a region where they have for decades held sway.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a news conference at the Harbour to Hawkesbury Lifeline Centre in Sydney yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Asked by reporters in Sydney about the matter, Morrison said: “There is great concern across the Pacific family because we are in constant contact with our Pacific family.”

“I will be in further discussions with leaders over the course of this weekend, there was a meeting yesterday with our head of mission and [Solomon Islands] Prime Minister [Manasseh] Sogavare,” he said.

Sogavare on Friday indicated to Canberra that he appreciates Australia’s ongoing support for the Solomon Islands, Morrison said.

“We are the Solomon Islands’ single largest development partner, daylight second, third, fourth,” Morrison said.

Australia has previously expressed concern about the impact on regional security of military cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands after a draft document outlining the proposed cooperation was leaked this week.

On Thursday, a Solomon Islands official told reporters that a security deal with China covering the military would be sent to its Cabinet for consideration.

The Solomons has already signed a policing deal with China.

Meanwhile, Morrison said that there would be no diplomatic thaw in relations with China until it lifts a block on ministerial meetings.

“So long as China continues to refuse to have dialogue with Australian ministers and the prime minister, I think that’s an entirely proportional response,” Morrison told reporters regarding reports that he declined to meet China’s new ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian (肖千).

“That would be a demonstration of weakness and I can assure you as prime minister that’s the last message I’d ever send to China,” Morrison said.

“China has completely blocked any minister-to-minister dialogue,” Morrison said. Until “that block is removed by China, well, I think Australians would see it as very inappropriate for me to engage in that dialogue with an ambassador.”

Additional reporting by the Guardian